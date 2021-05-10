(Omaha) -- Creighton freshman Alan Roden has been named the Big East Player of the Week.
Roden was 5-for-7 with two home runs and five RBI in a sweep of Butler over the weekend.
View the complete release from Creighton athletics linked here.
