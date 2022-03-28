(Omaha) -- Creighton's Emma Rosonke was named the Big East Softball Player of the Week on Monday.
Rosonke dominated at the plate with 12 RBI in three games last week.
The Omaha Burke graduate started her week by going 2-for-2 with a grand slam against Providence on Friday. Rosonke had only one hit in each of the next two games, but they were both home runs -- a three-run blast on Saturday and another three-run dinger on Sunday.
Rosonke currently leads the Bluejays in batting average (.373), home runs (7) and RBI (33). Her RBI total also paces the Big East.
