(Omaha) -- Creighton pitcher Tommy Steier is this week's Big East Pitcher of the Week.
The Elkhorn, Nebraska native took this honor after striking out four batters on only two hits in three appearances last week.
The Creighton Prep graduate has made 11 appearances this season with a 0.96 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 28 innings of duty this season.
Additionally, outfielder Jared Wegner was named to the Big East's Weekly Honor Roll. Wegner hit .463 with six hits, three homers, two extra-base hits and seven RBI.
