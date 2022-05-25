(Omaha) -- Creighton baseball players Alan Roden and Dylan Tebrake bagged Big East yearly honors on Wednesday.
Roden was named the Big East Co-Player of the Year while Tebrake claimed Big East Pitcher of the Year.
Roden hit a conference-best .394 with 42 RBI while Tebrake had an 8-2 record with a 2.58 ERA and 108 strikeouts in 87 1/3 innings.
Tebrake was an All-Big East First Team choice, along with outfielder Jared Wegner.
Roden was a second-team selection at first base while relief pitcher Tommy Steier and second baseman Andrew Meggs were also second-team choices.
View the full release from Creighton here.