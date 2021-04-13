(Omaha) -- Creighton's upcoming baseball series with Connecticut has been canceled due to COVID-19 protocols.
The series was slated to place on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
The Bluejays return to action on April 23rd against Georgetown.
(Omaha) -- Creighton's upcoming baseball series with Connecticut has been canceled due to COVID-19 protocols.
The series was slated to place on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
The Bluejays return to action on April 23rd against Georgetown.
Thank you for reading kmaland.com
At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.