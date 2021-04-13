(KMAland) -- Seventeen regional volleyball athletes have been honored as All-Region players by the AVCA.
Creighton’s Jaela Zimmerman and Kansas State’s Aliyah Carter were big award winners within the region. Zimmerman was named the Player of the Year in the East Region while Carter was picked as the Freshman of the Year in the Midwest Region.
Along with Zimmermna, Keeley Davis and Naomi Hickman were both on the East All-Region Team from Creighton. Carter was joined on the All-Midwest Team by Melanie Brecka of UMKC, Drake’s Haley Bush, Iowa State’s Eleanor Holthaus, Omaha’s Sadie Limback and Jenny Mosser of Kansas.
KU’s Caroline Crawford and Iowa State’s Candelaria Herrera and Izzy Enna were also honorable mention picks on the All-Midwest team.
Nebraska’s Nicklin Hames, Madi Kubik, Lauren Stivrins and Lexi Sun were All-North Region choices. Iowa’s Courtney Buzzerio was an honorable mention.
