(Clarinda) -- The fifth head wrestling coach for Clarinda in the last decade is also the second from the Bevins family tree.
On August 8th, the Clarinda School Board approved Jared Bevins -- a Creston alum and former head coach at Centerville -- as the new head man of the Cardinals program, replacing his younger brother, Collin, who resigned.
"It feels like things are headed in the right direction in Clarinda," he said. "It's been a blessing to join the staff I've joined. I'm excited to, hopefully, keep things moving in the right direction."
Jared was a two-time state wrestling qualifier for the Panthers before playing football and wrestling collegiately at Simpson. After graduation, he got into coaching, first as an assistant at Harlan and then as the head coach at Centerville, where he led the Big Reds to a pair of top-five team finishes in Class 2A. Bevins also had the pleasure of coaching four-time state champion Matthew Lewis and four-time state runner-up Nathaniel Genobana. Bevins says the decision to return close to home wasn't easy.
"There were a ton of good people (at Centerville) that I really got along well with," he said. "But when it came down to what was best for my family, this was an opportunity I couldn't pass up."
Jared credits his time at Centerville for allowing him to learn as a coach.
"Some of the guys I coached were at a pretty high level, so handling that pressure and turning into a positive," he said. "As a coach, I've started to see things in a bigger picture."
The new head coach had a chance to look at his squad up close last season, and he liked what he saw.
"They are a tough bunch of kids," he said. "Collin brought those guys over to our tournament. It was good to see those kids wrestling a tough style. A lot of them won matches where they maybe weren't the better wrestlers, but they just fought harder. To be stepping into a program where that trend has already begun is awesome."
Philosophically, Jared says his approach is similar to Collin's
"I don't know if it will be a whole lot different than what these guys went through here last year," Jared said. "I really want our guys to do things as well and as hard as they can. As long as they are active, mean with what they do and are doing things aggressively, they are going to be on the good side of my book."
He credits his high school coach -- Darrell Frain -- and his college coach -- Clint Manny -- as mentors.
"He (Coach Frain) was honest with you," he said. "Sometimes I didn't like it, but it's what you need. It helps you get to where you need to be and exceed your goals."
The Cardinals were a regional dual qualifier last year. Jared hopes he can continue the foundation set by his brother last season.
"I want to see guys beat people they're not supposed to," he said. "Wrestling is an individual sport, and there's a lot of ups and downs. Sometimes that's tough to go through. If we can accomplish that, I will be impressed with our guys. "
Click below to hear the full interview with Jared Bevins.