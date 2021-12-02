(KMAland) -- Creston alum and Iowa State junior offensive lineman Trevor Downing has been named to the All-Big 12 Football First Team.
Downing was one of many Cyclones honored with the release of the Big 12 football awards on Thursday. Running back Breece Hall repeated as the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year while Will McDonald IV took the Co-Defensive Lineman of the Year award with Kansas State’s Felix Anudike-Uzomah.
Downing, Hall and McDonald were joined on the first team by teammates Jared Rus (FB), Xavier Hutchinson (WR), Charlie Kolar (TE), Eyioma Uwazurike (DL) and Mike Rose (LB).
Anudike-Uzomah also had teammates Cooper Beebe (OL), Malik Knowles (KR/PR) and Russ Yeast (DB) on the first team.
Regional choices on the second team were Iowa State’s Brock Purdy (QB), Chase Allen (TE), Colin Newell (OL) and Isheem Young (DB), Kansas State’s Deuce Vaughn (RB) and Jax Dineen (FB) and Kyron Johnson (DL) and Kenny Logan Jr. (DB) of Kansas.
Find the complete release from the Big 12 Conference linked here.