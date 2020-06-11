(KMAland) -- Former Creston and current Iowa State offensive lineman Trevor Downing has been named to the second-team All-Big 12 by Athlon Sports Magazine.
Downing is one of 14 Cyclones picked to a first, second or third team by Athlon, including first-team picks Charlie Kolar (TE) and Anthony Johnson (CB).
Kansas all-purpose back Pooka Williams Jr. and Kansas State defensive lineman Wyatt Hubert and kick returner Josh Youngblood are also first team picks. View the complete list from ISU, KU and KSU below.
QB: Brock Purdy, Iowa State (Second Team)
RB: Breece Hall, Iowa State (Second Team)
APB: Pooka Williams Jr., Kansas (First Team); Stephon Robinson, Kansas (Third Team)
WR: Tarique Milton, Iowa State (Second Team)
TE: Charlie Kolar, Iowa State (First Team); Chase Allen, Iowa State (Third Team)
OL: Trevor Downing, Iowa State (Second Team); Josh Rivas, Kanas State (Third Team)
DL: JaQuan Bailey, Iowa State (Second Team)
DL: Wyatt Hubert, Kansas State (First Team)
DL: Zach Petersen, Iowa State (Third Team)
LB: Mike Rose, Iowa State (Second Team)
LB: O’Rien Vance, Iowa State (Third Team)
CB: Anthony Johnson, Iowa State (First Team); A.J. Parker, Kansas State (Third Team)
S: Greg Eisworth, Iowa State (Second Team)
PK: Blake Lynch, Kansas State (Third Team)
P: Kyle Thompson, Kansas (Second Team)
KR: Josh Youngblood, Kansas State (First Team); Kene Nwangwu, Iowa State (Second Team)
PR: Tarique Milton, Iowa State (Third Team)