(Ames) -- Creston graduate and Iowa State offensive lineman Trevor Downing is among the regional college football players on the watch list for the Rotary Lombardi Award.
The award is presented annually to "the student-athlete that best embodies the values and spirit of legendary NFL coach Vince Lombardi."
Iowa State defensive end Will McDonald IV, Kansas State defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Kansas State offensive lineman Cooper Beebe, Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell and Iowa tight end Sam LaPorta are also on the watch list.
View the full list here.