(Ames) -- Creston graduate Trevor Downing was one of eight Iowa State football players named to the Preseason All-Big 12 Football squad on Wednesday.
The offensive lineman was joined by teammates Mike Rose (linebacker), Charlie Kolar (tight end), Greg Eisworth II (defensive back), Breece Hall (running back), Xavier Hutchinson (wide receiver), Colin Newell (offensive lineman) and Will McDonald IV (defensive end).
Rose was tabbed to repeat as Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year while Kolar was a unanimous choice.
Kansas State kick and punt returner Philip Brooks was also picked to the first team. View the complete release from the Big 12 Conference linked here.