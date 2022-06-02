(KMAland) -- Creston alum and current Iowa State offensive lineman Trevor Downing was named to Athlon Sports’ Big 12 Preseason All-Conference Teams on Wednesday.
Downing is joined on the first team offense by teammate Xavier Hutchinson (wide receiver) Kansas State running back Deuce Vaugh and Kansas State offensive lineman Cooper Beebe.
Iowa State defensive end Will McDonald IV, Kansas State defensive lineman Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Kansas State linebacker Daniel Green, Kansas State cornerback Julius Brents and Kansas safety Kenny Logan were tabbed to the first-team defense.
The second team includes Kansas running back Devin Neal, Kansas State defensive lineman Eli Huggins, Iowa State linebacker O’Rien Vance, Kansas State defensive back Ekow Boye-Doe, Iowa State safety Anthony Johnson and Iowa State punt returner Jaylin Noel.
Kansas State wide receiver Phillip Brooks, Kansas center Mike Novitsky, Iowa State offensive lineman Darrell Simmons, Kansas State linebacker Khalid Duke and Kansas linebacker Rich Miller were third-team tabs.
Iowa State running back Jirehl Brock, Kansas offensive lineman Earl Bostick, Kansas State offensive lineman Christian Duffie, Iowa State defensive back Beau Freyler and Kansas kick returner Kenny Logan were fourth-team selections.
View the full teams here.