(KMAland) -- Creston graduate and current Iowa State offensive lineman Trevor Downing is one of six regional college football players on the Rotary Lombardi Award.
The award is presented to annually to an offensive or defensive lineman that best exemplifies the character and discipline of NFL Hall of Fame Coach Vince Lombardi.
Kansas State offensive lineman Cooper Beebe and defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah were also on the list, along with Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell, tight end Sam LaPorta and Iowa State defensive end Will McDonald IV.
View the full list below.