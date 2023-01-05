(Maryville) -- The Northwest Missouri State women's basketball team came out of Christmas break firing on all cylinders.
And Creston alum Kelsey Fields was a component in the Bearcats' tear.
The Bearcats (7-6) are on a two-game win streak. They came into Christmas break at 5-6 but have rattled off wins over Northeastern State and Rogers State in the last five days.
"We had a hard start to the season," Fields said. "We played four or five of the top teams in our conference, so it's been good to come back after break and get two conference wins. I think we're on the right track."
Fields averaged 10.5 points and 13.5 rebounds per game in the last two games. She's contributed 7.9 points and 9.5 rebounds per game through the Bearcats' first 13 games.
"Recently, I've focused on getting every rebound I can get my hands on," Fields said. "Offensively, I like to get rebounds because it gives our team a second chance. Defensively, not letting the other team get offensive boards is my focus."
Fields has crashed the glass with success. She recorded her third double-double of the year when she posted 13 points and 15 rebounds on Saturday.
"(Rebounding) is one area on the floor where I can help my team," she said. "I do my job and get every rebound, so nobody else gets it."
Fields cites her recent double-double as one of the top games in her young career.
"That was a fun game for me," she said. "We didn't have the greatest first half, but we played with confidence in the second half. It's fun to not only score, but get those boards."
The Bearcats took some blows in the tough MIAA early in the season, but they are in a groove now.
"We know we're a really good team," Fields said. "We have a lot of good players. We need to just work on a few things. We know we can do big things. The big thing for us is to just play confidently."
Fields and her teammates return on Saturday against rival Missouri Western. Click below to hear more with Fields.