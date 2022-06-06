(Milwaukee) -- Creston alum Ryan Kucera is a rising star in the college tennis coaching world.
Kucera recently made the latest step in his coaching career, moving to the Division I level with a head coaching opportunity at Milwaukee.
"It's not very often that a 24-year-old gets the opportunity to be a Division I head tennis coach," Kucera said.
The chance to lead a Division I program is the latest turn on a tennis career that has moved at a fast speed. Kucera had a successful prep career. He committed to Luther College out of high school but transferred to Grand View after one year. Kucera found his desire to enter the coaching world while at Grand View.
"When I got to college, I grew a passion for college tennis," he said. "It resonated with me. I knew I wanted to stay in that somehow."
He worked as a student assistant for the women's program at Grand View and served as a tennis professional at the Des Moines Golf & Country Club.
Those experiences prepped Kucera for a coaching career. And he got his first opportunity when Minnesota State hired him to lead their women's program right out of college.
Going straight from college athlete to running your own college program can create hiccups, but Kucera had a smooth two years in Mankato. The Mavericks took 11th in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference in his first year. They righted the ship in year two with a 16-10 record.
"I had a great group of young women that bought into the culture," Kucera said. "It was a fun, smooth transition. The part I might not have been prepared for was being the CEO of a college athletics program. That took some getting used to, but I find it to be something I enjoy."
The Mavericks' turnaround earned Kucera NSIC Coach of the Year honors.
"We recruited well," he said. "We recruited kids that fit the style of play I wanted to implement, and we gave them tons of opportunities to grow and get better. We had a young team this year -- I started five freshmen -- but they bought into the mindset that every match is an opportunity to learn."
The key? The continued desire to get better, says Kucera.
"We're never a finished product. The biggest thing was teaching the players that there are a lot of ways to win a tennis match."
His remarkable revival of the Minnesota State-Mankato program caught attention in the Division I circles, particularly from the University of Milwaukee. The
Kucera was named the Panthers' next head coach on May 17th.
"This was the right opportunity for me. They (Milwaukee) have a family atmosphere and a culture that supports all sports. This felt like the perfect place to take the next step. The Division I circle is hard to break into if you didn't play Division I tennis, but it's a testament to the mindset at Minnesota State and what we did. I believe that type of culture and program translates to any level."
The Division I opportunity was enticing, but Kucera says leaving Minnesota State wasn't easy.
"I owe those girls everything," he said. "I wouldn't have gotten this job if they didn't buy into what we were doing. To build something from the ground up was a special experience. They're a great group. A lot of coaches say their group was a family, but they were a family. I know they're going to be even more successful in the future."
Kucera hopes the things that produced success in Mankato do the same in Milwaukee.
"This team is really tough," he said. "I want to see them maintain positive energy and be open to new things. If we do that, we have a chance to be really successful in the conference (the Horizon League)."
Check out the full interview with Kucera below.