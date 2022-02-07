(KMAland) -- Creston alum Jenna Taylor was named the American Rivers Conference Women's Basketball Athlete of the Week on Monday.
Taylor shined in a pair of wins for Simpson last week, averaging 20.5 points while eclipsing 1,500 career points in her 26-point performance in a win over Luther.
Taylor followed with 15 points in the Storm's second win of the week over Luther.
This is the fourth time Taylor has won this award and the 10th time in her career.
