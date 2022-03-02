(Indianola) -- Former Creston star Jenna Taylor was named the American Rivers Conference Most Valuable Player on Wednesday.
Taylor, who is now at Simpson, averaged 16.5 points and 8.0 rebounds per game while leading the conference in 3-point percentage (45%). Taylor was named the ARC Player of the Week four times during her season.
IKM-Manning alum Kia Rasmussen (Simpson) joined Taylor on the ARC First Team while AHSTW's Kailey Jones (Luther) was named to the second team.
