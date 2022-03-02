Jenna Taylor 2021
Photo: Simpson Athletics

(Indianola) -- Former Creston star Jenna Taylor was named the American Rivers Conference Most Valuable Player on Wednesday. 

Taylor, who is now at Simpson, averaged 16.5 points and 8.0 rebounds per game while leading the conference in 3-point percentage (45%). Taylor was named the ARC Player of the Week four times during her season. 

IKM-Manning alum Kia Rasmussen (Simpson) joined Taylor on the ARC First Team while AHSTW's Kailey Jones (Luther) was named to the second team. 

View the full release from the ARC here

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.