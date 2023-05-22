(Creston) -- Creston baseball started their season in style last week.
The Panthers head into the second week of their 2023 campaign at 4-0 after wins over Carlisle, Winterset, Nodaway Valley and Martensdale-St. Marys.
"We're playing well," Creston head coach Brandon Phipps said. "We started out against Carlisle. We ended up moving the game to their place. We came out and got a big win. That gave us a little momentum. Going 4-0 in the first week is super exciting for our guys."
Phipps feels his team's impressive 13-5 win over Carlisle set the stage for the rest of the week.
"It's about momentum," he said. "We play good teams because we want to get better. We put in a lot of time in the offseason. They (his team) saw the results early."
The Panthers were extremely young last year, with only two seniors and two juniors. They flirted with a winning season last year but finished 14-16. However, their returning talent gave Phipps optimism entering this season.
"There was a sense of belief because we brought back a lot of guys," he said. "We started to figure it out last year. Our expectations were high. We're not surprised we're 4-0."
The offense put up 32 runs in the first four games.
Senior Gannon Greenwalt hit .364 with a pair of RBI, while Kyle Strider, Thomas Mikkelsen, Quinten Fuller, Cael Turner, Dylan Hoepker and Sam Henry were frequent contributors to the lineup.
Their lineup stole 30 bases in 32 tries. Junior McCoy Haines was their top base thief. He had six snags in seven attempts.
"We've talked a lot about having quality at-bats," Phipps said. "It's about getting on base and getting to the next base. We're aggressive offensively. We like to apply pressure on the defense."
Cael Turner (2-0, 10 2/3 IP, 1.31 ERA, 20 K), Dylan Hoepker (1-0, 5 2/3 IP, 2.47 ERA, 7 K), Parker Varner (7 IP, 3.00 ERA, 8 K) and Thomas Mikkelsen (1-0, 4 2/3 IP, 0.00 ERA, 10 K) were on the mound for Creston last week. Turner was phenomenal in the Panthers' win over Martensdale-St. Marys with 15 strikeouts.
"The four we threw last week are our four best," Phipps said. "We know we'll have to get some other guys up. And we're confident in those guys."
Creston has a busy week ahead. They face Indianola (Monday), Lenox (Tuesday), Van Meter (Wednesday) and Red Oak (Thursday).
"We've got four good opponents this week," Phipps said. "We just focus on improving daily. We want to get better day-to-day and play our best baseball in July. This week is just another week to compete."
