(Creston) -- Creston softball (23-10) opened Class 4A Region 3 play with a 10-0 five-inning win over Lewis Central (15-18) on Thursday night.
Production from the bottom of the lineup and a big night from Daile Keeler lifted Creston softball to the dominant victory.
"We just kept at it," Creston head softball coach Dave Hartman said. "Everyone did their job. We talk a lot about doing your one-ninth. You have to fight, and we fought our way on."
After a scoreless first inning, Creston plated at least one run in the following four innings. They put three on the board in the second with a run on an error and two sacrifice flies from Zoey Vandevender and Nevaeh Randall. Creston put one up in the third on an RBI double from Jersey Foote and another in the fourth when Keeler bopped an RBI single to grow Creston's lead to 5-0.
Lewis Central pitcher Cami Damgaard retired Creston's first two batters of the fifth inning. Then, the Panthers got some productive at-bats from the bottom of their lineup to put a run across with two runners on and the leadoff hitter, reigning KMAland Offensive Player of the Year Neveah Randall, coming up to the plate.
Lewis Central intentionally walked Randall, loading the bases for Keeler. Keeler made them pay with a bases-clearing 3-RBI double to push Creston's lead to 9-0. One batter later, Ava Adamson scored Keeler on a base hit to secure the win.
Keeler finished the night with four RBI on two hits and a run scored.
"Go up there, hit the ball and wait for my pitch," Keeler said. "I knew after they intentionally walked Nevaeh. it was probably going to be a careful pitch to me. I was looking for my pitch and making them pay for walking Nevaeh."
"That's why we put (Keeler) in that two-hole," Hartman said. "That was huge for us. Daile can really swing. Everyone talks about Nevaeh, but Daile is solid in that two hole. I can't tell you how many times Nevaeh has been intentionally walked, and Daile has come through. Tonight was another one of those times."
Randall had a hit, an RBI and scored twice, Adamson totaled three hits, drove in a run and scored once, and Sophie Hagle posted a hit and scored a run for the Panthers.
Taryn Fredrickson was the winning pitcher. She threw five innings, striking out four while walking only one and allowing three hits.
"I knew they were a really good hitting team," she said. "My defense worked, and they were really efficient."
"Taryn was pretty good," Hartman said. "Every time they hit a ball hard, they hit it right at somebody."
Lewis Central's hits came from Haylee Wilcox and Cami Damgaard. Wilcox accounted for two knocks. The Titans lose five seniors: Connie Brougham, Gracie Hays, Avery Heller, Stacy Merksick and Brooklyn Damgaard.
Creston's win moves them into a regional final Saturday evening against Winterset (23-12).
"I've seen Winterset about six or seven times," Hartman said. "We know enough to know they're dangerous. They'll be a big challenge, but we're looking forward to it."
View the full interviews with Keeler, Fredrickson and Coach Hartman below.