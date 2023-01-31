(Creston) -- Last year, Creston wrestling had its superb dual season end with a heartbreaking loss in regional duals.
This year, the Panthers avoided a repeated heartbreak for the program's second state dual tournament trip in the past three years and 15th in program history thanks to a nail-biting 36-33 win over Glenwood.
"It wasn't how I drew it up," Creston head coach Cody Downing said. "There were some unconventional wins and surprising losses, but that's regional duals. That's what makes it fun. What a fun high school dual."
The Panthers clinched their latest reservation at the state tournament with one of their most unlikely candidates: freshman 113-pounder Lane Travis.
With the dual tied at 30, Travis pinned Glenwood's Hunter Codney in the penultimate match to clinch the victory.
"There was a lot of pressure," Travis said. "Not going to lie. I was pretty nervous. I was good on my feet. There were times I struggled, but I could hear (Coach Downing) telling me what to do. I was thinking about how I was going to finish it off and how much it would affect the team. It felt amazing."
"He can take this experience and pass this on," Downing said. "He picked up some of our seniors that struggled tonight. That's what regional duals are about: fighting for the guys next to you."
Tuesday's showdown between Creston and Glenwood didn't lack drama. Glenwood started their night with a 43-30 win over Albia to move into the finals, setting up a rematch of Creston's 45-27 Hawkeye Ten Conference win on December 13th.
Creston got the first points on the board with a decision win by Lincoln Keeler (126), but Glenwood took a 6-3 lead after a pin by Matt Beem (132). Austin Evans (138) got a pin for Creston to regain the lead at 9-6, but Glenwood once again knotted up the dual with a decision win by Reese Fauble (145).
Creston followed with three straight wins by Milo Staver (152), William Bolinger (160) and Kaden Street (170) to take a 24-9 lead.
Staver's win was his second in three tries against Glenwood's Tate Mayberry. Mayberry led 1-0 late in the third period, but a stalling penalty on Mayberry and a takedown by Staver in the final seconds handed Creston three crucial team points.
"We kept pushing each other," Staver said. "This match was big for both of us. I'm glad I came out in the end. It's the best feeling in the world to win a match like that."
Glenwood responded by winning the next four matches -- a decision from Gavin Connell (182) and pins from CJ Carter (195), Mason Koehler (220) and Trent Patton (285) -- to take a 30-24 lead with three matches left.
However, a forfeit win for Creston at 106 and Travis' pin gave the Panthers the points they needed to stamp their ticket to Coralville.
The excitement surrounding Creston's program after Tuesday's dual is a 180-degree difference from last year's regional duals, where the favored Panthers suffered a 29-26 loss to Atlantic.
"We wanted this one to complete the job we didn't finish last year," Downing said.
The job's not finished, though. The Panthers now have their sights set on Saturday's Class 2A State Dual Tournament at the Xtream Arena in Coralville.
The Panthers come into Saturday ranked No. 5 by the IWCOA and ready to give it their best shot.
"Enjoy the moment," Downing said. "I think we can beat anybody and can be beat by anybody. We have some mistakes to work on, but we'll go up there and have some fun."
Click below to view the full interviews with Travis, Staver and Coach Downing
Final: Creston 36 Glenwood 33
CRES winners: Lincoln Keeler, Austin Evans, Milo Staver, William Bolinger, Kaden Street, Kylen Parson, Lane Travis
GLEN winners: Matt Beem, Reese Fauble, Gavin Connell, CJ Carter, Mason Koehler, Trent Patton, Vinny Mayberry
Semifinal: Glenwood 43 Albia 30
GLEN winners: Vinny Mayberry, Briten Maxwell, Matt Beem, Reese Fauble, Tate Mayberry, Gavin Connell, CJ Carter, Mason Koehler