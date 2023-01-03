(Clarinda) -- Both Creston basketball teams relied on impressive finishes to claim a sweep of Clarinda Tuesday night.
GIRLS: CRESTON 62 CLARINDA 29
A strong end to the third quarter and a remarkable performance from Doryn Paup gave Creston (2-7) a much-needed win.
It's been a rough go for the Panthers while playing the 10th toughest schedule in Class 4A, according to Varsity Bound. But they took advantage of Tuesday's opportunity to get right.
"It's hard to tell kids are getting better when the wins aren't producing fast," Coach Tony Neubauer said. "And Clarinda's not a bad team. For us to get a win like that should keep give the ball moving."
"Everyone played a great game tonight," Paup said.
Paup was especially great, terrorizing Clarinda in the paint with 32 points.
"They did a good job double-teaming me," Paup said. "But I think I did job getting across them. I have confidence in myself. My dad always tells me to get big and post-up well. I tell myself to have confidence in my post moves. At halftime, I was like, 'OK, I can keep going from here."
"We've talked about her doing a better job of being greedy," Neubauer said. "She's a good player. We're glad to have her for a few more weeks."
Paup's dominance set the stage for Creston's strong close. The Panthers led 9-5 after one quarter and grew their lead to 26-11 at the half. Clarinda cut the deficit to 34-24, but Creston ended third quarter on a 10-0 run to take a 44-24 lead into the fourth quarter.
Paup's presence in the paint and Creston's 1-3-1 defense sealed the win in the fourth quarter.
"It's just a basic 1-3-1," Neubauer said. "We were trying to speed them up without giving up open shots. I thought we did a good job of that. It was a good fit for us tonight."
Jacy Kralik added 11 points, while Nevaeh Randall totaled seven for the Panthers.
Addison Wagoner highlighted Clarinda's efforts with eight points, and Jerzee Knight scored seven. The Cardinals (3-7) return to action on Friday against Lewis Central.
The win gives Creston some confidence heading into a Hawkeye Ten Conference clash with Denison-Schleswig on Friday night.
"We'll enjoy this," Neubauer said. "We've had some battles over the years. I know those kids are going to be well-prepared, so we have to be ready."
Click below to hear more with Paup and Coach Neubauer.
BOYS: CRESTON 68 CLARINDA 45
A 26-5 run, a balanced offensive effort and some second-half defensive improvements did the trick for the Creston boys Tuesday night.
"It's a good stepping stone for us," Coach Bryce Schafer said. "We need to play in physical games as much as possible because that's what the Hawkeye Ten is all about. This has been a trap game for us the last three or four years."
The Panthers (4-2) avoided the trap Tuesday night behind an efficient attack. Logan Anson and Ethan Crawford led that charge with 17 points apiece.
The pair did it in different ways. Anson did it while driving to the bucket, while Crawford knocked down a pair of early 3-pointers to spark his night.
"I just saw open cutting lanes," Anson said. "I was trying to take dishes from Cael (Turner) and got easy buckets at the rim."
"My shot wasn't falling tonight," Crawford said. "I had to impact the offensive side of the court. I tried driving, dishing and drawing fouls when it was there."
Patrick Varner joined Anson and Crawford in double figures with 15 points, while Cael Turner and Kyle Strider did a little bit of everything with respective performances of nine points, 10 rebounds and seven points, six rebounds.
Creston led 18-13 after one quarter and took a 38-27 lead into halftime.
Their well-rounded efficiency allowed them to close the game on a 26-7 run, turning a 42-38 third-quarter lead into a dominant victory.
"I'm elated," Schafer said. "We got big performances out of three scores. I know we can distribute the scoring around and not rely on one or two guys. It was nice to see us have some efficiency. The fact we can do that against a well-coached program means a lot moving forward."
While the offense was a well-oiled machine down the stretch, Creston's defense made life miserable for Clarinda, turning turnovers into points.
"I don't think it was necessarily anything we changed," Schafer said. "I jumped on them about being in the passing lanes more, but that's something we talk about every game. We just weren't doing that well. We do a good job just wearing on teams. I think you saw fatigue. We were lucky enough to take advantage of that."
Tadyn Brown paced Clarinda (4-5) with 17 points, and Wyatt Schmitt added nine points and eight rebounds. Isaac Jones added six points and 13 boards for the Cardinals. Clarinda hopes to snap their three-game skid on Friday night when they face Lewis Central.
As for Creston, the Panthers are in the thick of the Hawkeye Ten Conference race with a 2-1 mark. They have a pivotal matchup coming up with Denison-Schleswig Friday.
"It's going to be difficult," Schafer said. "We have to execute our game plan. They're a heckuva program. I'm just happy we have them at home."
Click below to hear more with Anson, Crawford and Coach Schafer.