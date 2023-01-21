(Corning) -- A well-balanced lineup led Creston to a John J. Harris Tournament team title for the third straight year, the eighth time in 12 years and the 15th time in school history.
The Panthers totaled 215.5 points at the 68th Annual John J. Harris Tournament behind two champions, three runners-up and 10 medalists.
"You never know how it's going to fold out," Creston head coach Cody Downing told KMA Sports. "This tournament is important for our program and community. The way we fought on the backside is how you win tournaments. It was a team effort."
Lincoln Keeler (126) and Kaden Street (170) were champions for Coach Downing's team.
Keeler notched his title with a 3-2 decision of Earlham's Payton Harger. Street's title also came at the expense of an Earlham wrestler, thanks to a 13-10 win over Ryan Stiles.
"I'm feeling confident," Street said. "I prepared myself for the matches and got to my attacks."
Chris Aragon (145), Milo Staver (152) and William Bolinger (160) were runners-up, while Christian Ahrens (120), Trey Chestnut (132), Austin Evans (138 and Max Chapman (285) were third-place finishers.
Winterset was second in the team standings. The Huskies received championships from Keegan Jensen (138), Abe Bushong (145) and Carter Smuck (195).
Atlantic finished third with 147 points. The Trojans' lone champion came from an unlikely candidate in 285-pounder Evan Sorensen.
Sorensen pinned top-seed Max Chapman (Creston) in the semifinals and capped his day with a pin of Payton Jacobe (AC/GC).
"It feels good," Sorensen said. "This is my first time at John J. It's awesome to win it."
Aiden Smith (113) was a runner-up for the Trojans.
AC/GC and Earlham completed the top five of the team race. Earlham didn't have an individual champion, while Tegan Slaybaugh (120) was the Chargers' lone champion.
Red Oak accumulated 82.5 points to finish sixth in the team race. The Tigers had two champions: Adam Baier (152) and Dawson Bond (160).
Baier had a busy day. He knocked off top-seeded Owen Laughlin (Shenandoah) in the semifinals and followed with an overtime win over Creston's Milo Staver in the finals. Both opponents got the best of Baier earlier in the year.
"This is a big tournament," Baier said. "There are good wrestlers all over the place. I feel like I rode well and got out well. I feel like I did a good job riding when I needed to ride. This boosts my confidence a lot."
Bond was all business en route to his title. The 2A No. 1-ranked wrestler pinned Creston's William Bolinger in the finals.
"This isn't the end goal," Bond said. "This is another tournament. My end goal isn't to win John J, but it's a great confidence booster to come in here against great competition and put up points."
Shenandoah finished seventh. Cole Scamman (132) led their efforts with a runner-up finish.
Scamman fell in the finals to Lenox's Dylan Stein in a 4-2 thriller.
"I think I did pretty good," Stein said. "I knew it was going to be a slow match, but I pulled it off."
Denison-Schleswig's Jaxson Hildebrand hardly broke a sweat in his finals match on his way to a second consecutive John J title. Hildebrand needed only 22 seconds to pin Clarinda's Jase Wilmes in the finals.
"I'm jacked up," Hildebrand said. "I was prepared for a six-minute match. It feels great to dominate another tournament."
Wilmes was one of two runners-up for Clarinda. Karson Downey (182) also took home a silver medal.
Riverside's Davis Bramman (106), Missouri Valley's Eli Becerra (113), and MVAOCOU's Kolby Scott (182) were also champions.
View the full interviews with Stein, Baier, Bond, Street, Hildebrand, Sorensen and Coach Downing below.
INDIVIDUAL CHAMPIONS
106: Davis Bramman (Riverside)
113: Eli Becerra (Missouri Valley)
120: Tegan Slaybaugh (AC/GC)
126: Lincoln Keeler (Creston)
132: Dylan Stein (Lenox)
138: Keegan Jensen (Winterset)
145: Abe Bushong (Winterset)
152: Adam Baier (Red Oak)
160: Dawson Bond (Red Oak)
170: Kaden Street (Creston)
182: Kolby Scott (MVAOCOU)
195: Carter Smuck (Winterset)
220: Jaxson Hildebrand (Denison-Schleswig)
285: Evan Sorensen (Atlantic)
TEAM SCORES
1. Creston (215.5)
2. Winterset (157.5)
3. Atlantic (147)
4. AC/GC (102)
5. Earlham (91)
6. Red Oak (82.5)
7. Shenandoah (82)
8. Lenox (81.5)
9. Southwest Valley (81)
10. Riverside (79.5)
11. MVAOCOU (79)
12. Washington (77.5)
13. Missouri Valley (75.5)
14. Centerville (64)
Panorama (64)
16. Nodaway Valley (62.5)
17. Clarinda (59)
18. Southwest Iowa (41.5)
19. Denison-Schleswig (37)
20. CAM (34.5)
21. Central Decatur (29)
22. East Mills (23)
Mount Ayr (23)
24. Tri-Center (22)
25. Clarke (17)
26. Bedford (11)
27. Griswold (10)
28. Wayne (8)