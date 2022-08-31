(Creston) -- Typically, it takes a few weeks for teams to get in a rhythm, but the Creston Panthers dealt a dominant defensive performance in their opening matchup.
But, now the Panthers turn their attention to Winterset (0-2), who have had Creston's number since 2016, winning the past five meetings between the two squads, including a 28-7 victory last year.
Nonetheless, Head Coach Brian Morrison's Panthers carry significant momentum into Friday's matchup after a 28-12 win over Clarinda last week.
"We knew going in that Clarinda had some explosive players and I felt we negated some of those kids throughout portions of the game from the first through the fourth quarters," Morrison told KMA Sports. "We're excited to get back to work this week and get ready for a really good Winterset team."
While the offense did commit a pair of turnovers inside the 10-yard line in the first half, the Panthers amassed over 500 offensive yards. Kyle Strider had a day going 9/15 with 169 yards and a touchdown toss paired with 90 yards on the ground. But, Brennan Hayes was phenomenal in the rushing attack for the Panthers tallying 228 yards and two 40-plus yard touchdown runs on 19 carries.
"We knew coming into the year (Brennan) would be the guy and he has not disappointed," said Morrison. "He's worked tremendously hard throughout the offseason -- he's a bigger kid, a faster kid, and he's a load to bring down. He's a special player for us and if you can establish the run game with that kind of kid, you can do some really good things on offense."
The Panthers also had a solid night from junior receiver Brandon Briley who caught four catches for 101 yards and a score. But a stout defensive performance ultimately allowed Creston to cruise to victory. Despite losing all-district defensive linemen Derek Paup and Avery Fuller, the Panthers were still able to hold the Cardinals scoreless through the first half.
"We felt good about the secondary and we returned everybody with McCoy Haines, Gannon Greenwalt, Dylan Calvin, and (Cael) Turner," said Morrison. "So we felt very good about where were at linebacker and secondary, and I thought we had the potential to be pretty good up front with some young guys stepping up and they showed it Friday."
Senior Gannon Greenwalt led the team with five tackles, while junior Austin Evans was able to get into the backfield for a pair of sacks. Junior Cael Turner also snagged an interception on the night.
Turning to Friday night against Winterset, on top of limiting turnovers, Morrison says avoiding 2nd and shorts will be crucial.
"If we are in a situation where it's 2nd and short the entire game, it's going to be a long night for us," said Morrison. "They love to run the ball on 1st and 10 and if they can get their seven yards a crack, it's going to be tough because our offense is going to be limited with how many reps they get."
Todd Jacobson will have reports from Winterset on the Red Oak Chrysler High School Football Connection Show on KMA 960 and FM 99.1 Friday night. You can hear the full interview with Creston Head Coach Brian Morrison below.