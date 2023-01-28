(Clarinda) -- With the postseason looming, Creston wrestling put together a sterling performance at Saturday's Hawkeye Ten Tournament.
The Panthers totaled 243 points, had three champions, four runners-up and medaled all 14 wrestlers for the program's third title in the past four years and 13th in program history.
"I think it was one of our more-complete efforts," Creston head coach Cody Downing said. "I feel good about where we're at. It's always our goal to win this tournament, but it's tough."
The Panthers received championship outings from Lincoln Keeler (126), Austin Evans (138) and Chris Aragon (145). Evans notched his second Hawkeye Ten Conference title with a win over Atlantic's Easton O'Brien.
"It feels good to get another one," Evans said. "It feels better to go as a team."
Christian Ahrens (120), William Bolinger (160), Kaden Street (170) and Max Chapman (285) were runners-up for the Panthers, while Trey Chestnut (132) and Milo Staver (152) finished third.
Check out the full interviews with Evans and Coach Downing below.
Atlantic finished second in the team standings behind individual championships from Braxton Hass (106), Aiden Smith (113) and Evan Sorensen (285).
Smith -- a sophomore -- notched his second Hawkeye Ten Conference title with an 8-2 decision over Carter Schorsch (Lewis Central). Smith's win came after Schorsch beat him earlier this year.
"I knew I had to go in there, not force things and do what I'm strong at," Smith said. "That's what I did."
Brenden Casey (182) and Easton O'Brien (132) were runners-up for the Trojans.
Glenwood finished third in the team race. Vinny Mayberry (120) and Matt Beem (132) were champs for the Rams. Beem earned his title with a first-period pin of 1A No. 3 Riley Parkis.
"I got to my attacks and scores," Beem said. "Things went quick."
Mason Koehler (220) was a runner-up for the Rams.
Lewis Central posted 115 points to win a tight battle for fourth. Braylon Kammrad highlighted their day with a title at 170 pounds, beating Creston's Kaden Street 9-3 for his second Hawkeye Ten title.
"It feels good," Kammrad said. "I came up short last year, so coming out on top feels good. I kept my feet moving, found my attacks and scored."
Harlan's Zane Bendorf (195) also earned his second conference title on Saturday. Bendorf made quick work of Clarinda's Jaxon Miers to do so.
"My first two matches were rough," Bendorf said. "I wasn't feeling it. I took time to clear my head and get focused on the finals. I feel like I executed well."
Jesse Jens (106) was a runner-up for the Cyclones.
The host Clarinda finished seventh in the team standings and had one individual champion: Karson Downey (182).
Downey's finals match win over Brenden Casey (Atlantic) doubled as his 100th career win.
"It really feels good," he said. "You always want to stay on top of your conference. It's good to be ahead of everyone around you."
Shenandoah's Owen Laughlin (152) also snagged his 100th career win in the finals. Laughlin stuck St. Albert's David Helton in a first-period spladle and pinned him for the milestone win.
"It all happened fast," Laughlin said. "He took a shot, and I felt completely comfortable where I ended up. I drill that move a lot. It worked out perfectly. It's a great milestone to hit, especially in the conference championship.
Laughlin is Shenandoah's first conference champion since Carroll Heitshusen in 2010. Jacob McGargill was a runner-up for the Mustangs at 145 pounds.
Like Laughlin, Denison-Schleswig's Jaxson Hildebrand snapped a 13-year drought for his team. Hildebrand won the 220-pound bracket with a 4-0 win over Mason Koehler (Glenwood).
"I'm excited," Hildebrand said. "For me to do it feels good. I came in knowing I was going to win it. I knew I was at a different level than these guys."
Red Oak's Dawson Bond won his third Hawkeye Ten title. Bond captured his crown with a 14-2 major decision win over Creston's William Bolinger (160).
"I changed positions," Bond said. "He's defended my underhook well, so I had to get to some low ankles and other stuff."
Kyler Sandholm was a runner-up for the Tigers at 126 pounds. Check out the list of champions and team scores below. Results from this tournament can be viewed here.
INDIVIDUAL CHAMPIONS
106: Braxton Hass (Atlantic)
113: Aiden Smith (Atlantic)
120: Vinny Mayberry (Glenwood)
126: Lincoln Keeler (Creston)
132: Matt Beem (Glenwood)
138: Austin Evans (Creston)
145: Chris Aragon (Creston)
152: Owen Laughlin (Shenandoah)
160: Dawson Bond (Red Oak)
170: Braylon Kammrad (Lewis Central)
182: Karson Downey (Clarinda)
195: Zane Bendorf (Harlan)
220: Jaxson Hildebrand (Denison-Schleswig)
285: Evan Sorensen (Atlantic)
TEAM SCORES
1. Creston (243)
2. Atlantic (220)
3. Glenwood (166)
4. Lewis Central (115)
5. Kuemper Catholic (114)
6. Harlan (110.5)
7. Clarinda (98)
8. Shenandoah (87.5)
9. Denison-Schleswig (85)
10. Red Oak (82.5)
11. St. Albert (53.5)