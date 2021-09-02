(Creston) -- Creston football made an early-season statement last Friday evening, scoring the final 18 points of an 18-6 win over Hawkeye Ten Conference rival Clarinda.
The Panthers – buoyed by a strong running game and stingy defense – will enter their week two meeting with Winterset (1-0) looking for a 2-0 start for the second time in the last three seasons.
“I was very pleased,” Creston coach Brian Morrison told KMA Sports. “We have a sophomore class that is really good as a group. We knew that coming into that season. It’s interesting, the first Friday night and not knowing how some of those kids would react. We’re a young football team with some strong leadership.”
In that sophomore class, Brennan Hayes joined senior Briley Hayes in rushing for over 100 yards, finishing with 135 on 19 totes. Briley Hayes added 124 on 22 carries and scored three times. In addition, Austin Evans tallied 5.0 tackles and 2.0 sacks, and Dylan Calvin finished with 5.5 tackles and two interceptions from the sophomore group.
The defensive side of the ball was particularly impressive with Evans joining with senior Derek Paup (5.0 tackles, 3.0 TFL, 1.0 sack) to wreak havoc on the Clarinda offense from the edge.
“I think our defensive ends are as good as we’ve had since Collin Bevins and Keaton Hulett,” Morrison said. “We’re expecting big things from those two.”
In the secondary, Coach Morrison trotted out three sophomores and a junior.
“Nerve-racking to say the least,” he said. “They’re good players, they compete and are multi-sport athletes. They did a really good job for us against Clarinda.”
For the Panthers to continue their success, they’re going to have to find a way to slow down Dawson Forgy and Winterset. The senior running back had 1,715 yards and 24 touchdowns last season and put up 189 and two scores in a week one win over Carlisle.
“They’re a good football team,” Morrison said. “They return pretty much everybody from last year’s team. We’re excited to see how we look in week two and see our improvement. Our kids understand the focus is improving every day.”
The two programs have met every season since 1996, and while Creston has historically owned the series Winterset has won the last four games, including a 41-14 triumph last year. However, it was just a 14-7 game at halftime.
“We were in it in the first half, but it got away from us,” Morrison said. “Offensively, they’re big up front, and it’s going to be a task for us. Their front five is probably as good as we will see all year, and their running back is an All-State kid.
“Good skill kids. They’re a school that platoons. They have offensive and defensive players, and that makes it really nice when you’re playing schools that can’t do that. I think our kids are excited for our first home game. It’s a game Creston kids and fans always put on the calendar. Hopefully, we’ll have a good week.”
Matt Darrah will have reports from Creston on Friday night from the Creston/Winterset contest during our Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show. Full coverage is on AM 960 and FM 99.1 from 6:20 to midnight.