(KMAland) -- A battle of state-ranked football teams goes down in Council Bluffs when 3A No. 9 Creston treks to 4A No. 2 Lewis Central.
The Panthers come into the highly-anticipated matchup 1-0 after a 36-17 win over Winterset Friday night. Coach Brian Morrison's squad totaled 22 points in the fourth quarter to pull away for the win.
"We got out of the gate slowly," Morrison said. "Offensively, we moved the ball and stalled out. Defensively, we told the kids (Winterset) was built on sustaining drives. They did that. In the second half, we didn't really make adjustments. We just did our job and did the right thing. We started clicking. It was a good win for us."
Senior quarterback Cael Turner had an impressive debut. Turner completed 20 of his 26 pass attempts for 206 yards and four scores.
"He played really well," Morrison said of Turner. "He's a tough kid. He made great decisions. It was a pretty efficient night for him."
Josh Schaefer led Creston's receiving unit with nine snags for 88 yards and three scores, while Brandon Briley had four catches for 53 yards and a touchdown.
Creston's offense showed balance, as the ground game produced 237 yards. Senior Brennan Hayes had 201 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries.
"I'm impressed with what the offense did this past Friday," Morrison said.
Defensively, Morrison hopes to see some improvements this week.
"Our run-blitz packages have to be cleaned up," Morrison said. "We have to be right with those against (Lewis Central) and be sound in the secondary. Week one to week two is where you always see the biggest jump."
Lewis Central is coming off a nail-biting win over 3A No. 1 Harlan. Junior quarterback Brady Hetzel threw for 206 yards and a touchdown in his debut. Wayne State commit Curtis Witte was a matchup nightmare with six catches for 152 yards and a score.
The Titans will produce several challenges to Creston, but Morrison said his team's top priority is on themselves.
"They're a good football team," Morrison added. "They have really good skill kids. Our kids are excited. They enjoy playing good teams. But we don't preach to the kids on who we're playing. We're focused on ourselves."
For the Panthers to pull off the upset, execution must be crisp and Lewis Central's big plays must be few and far between.
"Take care of the football, and don't play behind the sticks," Morrison said. "Defensively, we have to put them in third and medium or long. We can't give up the big strikes and expect to compete."
Kent Poncelow has reports from Creston/Lewis Central Friday night on the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show. Check out all of KMA Sports' coverage from 6:20 to midnight on KMA 960, FM-99.1 or streaming at kmaland.com.
