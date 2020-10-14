(Creston) -- The Creston girls cross country team enters Thursday's Hawkeye Ten Conference meet with two goals in mind -- narrow the gap in the talented conference and have Braelyn Baker repeat as conference champion.
"Things are going well for us," Coach Pat Schlapia said of his team's season. "It's pretty exciting. The journey is continuing and it's exciting to see what these next two or three weeks bring us."
Like many teams, Coach Schlapia's squad is just thankful for the opportunity to have a season in today's environment.
"We appreciate everything we have an opportunity to do," he said. "We aren't taking anything for granted. Everything is positive for us. We've worked through some things. We've adapted and the kids have been very resilient. We are taking it up another level intensity-wise and excited to see what is going to happen."
Senior Braelyn Baker has led the way for the Panthers this season. Baker currently finds herself ranked No. 12 in Class 3A by the Iowa Association of Track Coaches and was a state medalist last season.
"She's a hard worker," Schlapia said about Baker. "She gets out there and works. She didn't let this pandemic get her down on this. She's shown what hard work and determination does."
Baker is also the defending Hawkeye Ten Conference champion, doing so last year on her home course while beating the likes of Kaia Bieker (Harlan), Mayson Hartley (Clarinda) and Emma Hughes (Glenwood) and Taylor McCreedy (Atlantic) to claim the title.
"She gets stronger as the race goes on," Schlapia said. "I'm really excited to see what these next few weeks bring for her."
Aside from Baker, Paige Davis, Morgan Buxton and Riley DeGonnia have also been staples in the Creston lineup.
Creston enters the conference meet with their sights set on possibly playing spoiler, but it won't be easy with Glenwood and Harlan both receiving rankings by the IATC and Atlantic listed as a team to watch. However, Schlapia just hopes his team can continue to show improvement.
"As a team, we want to close the gap on things," he said. "One of our goals is to have the top half of our scoring people finish in the top half of the field. Going off the Atlantic Meet, we know Atlantic, Glenwood and Harlan are the top three teams. We'd like to be part of that. We are trying to close the gap to see what we can do. We want to bring that A-game."
The Panthers are also hopeful Baker can double down on conference titles.
"There are lots of good runners," Schlapia said. "But the thing with Braelyn is she's going to leave it all out on the course. It's going to be a great day to run. It's an exciting time right now. Whoever has their A-game on Thursday is going to be doing it. I think this is going to be an exciting Hawkeye Ten Meet on Thursday."
Trevor Maeder will have updates (@TrevMaeder96) from Denison Thursday evening. The complete interview with Coach Schlapia can be heard below.