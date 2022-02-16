(KMAland) -- The Creston girls enter Class 4A postseason play on a three-game win streak and hope to avenge one of their regular season losses.
The Panthers (11-9) closed their regular season with wins over Clarke, Red Oak and Clarinda by 26, 35 and 44 points, respectively.
"We've played some pretty good basketball the last couple of weeks," said Creston Coach Tony Neubauer. "The kids are working hard, doing the little things well and getting better at the things we need to get better at. Playing with confidence is a big deal. It doesn't guarantee anything in the postseason, but I'd rather come in playing well rather than not playing well."
Creston has only two losses in their last games and those defeats came to Harlan and Glenwood, both of whom are state-ranked.
"We have played our best basketball the last few weeks," Neubauer said. "We feel good where we are at."
It took the Panthers some time to figure out how to replace current Northwest Missouri State player Kelsey Fields, but they have found their way.
"It just took a while for us to figure out where we needed to get kids," Neubauer said. "We graduated a lot of experience last year, but our kids worked hard and never hung their heads. We were 2-4, got back to 5-5 and then went down to 5-7 before winning six of their last eight. It's been fun in a lot of different ways to watch these kids grow."
Doryn Paup and Brianna Fields lead the way for the Panthers.
The combo averages 34.5 points per game -- 18.3 from Paup and 16.2 from Fields. Fields' move back to the post position has paid dividends for the Panthers this season.
"Last year, we used her as a wing," Neubauer said. "She's really consistent. She's been a great leader all-around."
Paup has proven capable of some monster scoring nights and has gone over 30 points three times.
"She has a nice soft shot, cuts well and runs the floor well," Neubauer said. "They (Paup and Fields) pass to each other well and bring different elements, which make us a difficult matchup."
Jacy Kralik, Morgan Driskell, Gracie Hagle and Neveah Randall also see time in the Panthers' lineup.
Creston now turns its attention to a Class 4A regional opener against Denison-Schleswig in a rematch of one of KMAland's most entertaining regular season games.
The Monarchs edged Creston on January 7th for a 55-54 double-overtime victory. Coach Neubauer said his team missed several opportunities in that game.
"We got off to a rough start. Doryn got into foul trouble, and Brianna struggled. Obviously, you don't like to lose that game, but I think our kids feel confident they have a chance if they play well. It should be a good game."
The winner of Creston/Denison-Schleswig gets Winterset in a regional semifinal on Saturday.
