(Red Oak) -- After a brief early sputter, the Creston girls basketball team roared back for a dominant win on the road Friday night over the Red Oak Tigers on KMA 960.
The Creston Panthers (10-9, 4-5) played spoil to the Red Oak Tigers (0-20, 0-10) girls' senior night as after a brief 5-3 lead early for the Tigers, the Panthers would roll on to dominant 68-33 win.
"We ground it out, you know we beat them pretty well the first time," Creston Head Coach Tony Neubauer said. "I thought we did some nice things, I thought we started a little slow and there's little things we could get better at, but I thought defensively they did a pretty good job, need to box out a little better, but we ground out a win which we wanted to do."
The Panthers' dominant win came primarily due to the solid offensive efforts from the senior Brianna Fields and junior Doryn Paup, who combined for 38 of the Panthers' points on the night.
"I saw we had lots of high-low looks, and (Brianna) and I connect really well," Paup said. "We had some good passes, some good steals and some good layups."
"Bri and Doryn are stready, you know obviously I think Doryn is 18 points a game and Bri is 16," Neubauer said. "But we have other kids that always step up, you know Neveah (Randall) has been in double figures, and Jacy (Kralik) has, and Morgan (Driskell) hit a bunch of good threes tonight."
After falling behind 5-3 early, the Panthers responded quickly, surging to a 13-2 run to finish the first quarter and giving themselves a solid 16-7 lead. Fields, Paup, and Driskell would all contribute to the first big run.
"We have some good shooters, and we just pass it around and some of our point guards had a good shot tonight," Paup said.
Driskell canned a pair of threes in the Panthers' run. However, points would continue to be in surplus for the Panthers as they would then notch the first 11 points of the second quarter while holding the Tigers scoreless for the first five minutes.
"The longer we leave them in the game, the better they're going to get, so again we're a big preacher of good defense leads to good transition offense," Neubauer said. "We started doing that, Doryn got some easy buckets, and Bri started attacking the rim."
While Red Oak would muster 8 points in the final three minutes of the half, the Panthers had already put a comfortable distance on them with a 35-15 lead at halftime.
It was smooth sailing from there for the Panthers as the third opened with an 8-3 run as Paup surged over the 20-point mark off of more fast-break points, and the Panthers lead continued to grow to 50-28 with a quarter still left to play. However, Creston's starters would take a well-deserved rest in the final quarter as Josie Mahan, Sophie Hagle, and Jacy Kralik would take the Panthers on a 10-2 run start the last quarter and hold the Tigers to just five fourth-quarter points.
The Panthers sneak above .500 on the season just in time as the postseason is right around the corner.
"It's pretty big, we've got 10 wins the last couple years, so this year was another big year for us to grab 10, and hopefully be 11 after we play Clarinda," Fields said.
Paup would finish the night with 22 points and six rebounds, while Fields would wrap up the night with 16 and four rebounds. Meanwhile, Driskell would finish with 11 points, and Aleah Calvin contributed 4 points. Olivia Boswell would pace the Tigers with nine points and snagged five rebounds in the losing effort, while Merced Ramirez would also contribute four points.
You can catch the full video interviews with Brianna Fields, Doryn Paup, and Head Coach Tony Neubauer.