(Creston) -- Following a strong start to the 2020-21 season, the Creston girls basketball team is ready for another challenge when they face 4A No. 1 Glenwood Friday night on the KMAX-Stream.
The 4A No. 11 and KMA 3A/4A/5A No. 2 Panthers are currently 6-1 on the season.
"We are off to a good start," Coach Tony Neubauer said. "The kids are playing really well. We have a lot of experience back. We keep getting better and we are excited to get Glenwood."
The Panthers have posted wins this year over Atlantic (twice), Winterset, Grand View Christian, St. Albert and Shenandoah. Their lone loss was a 56-52 defeat to 3A No. 1 Des Moines Christian in the season-opener -- a game in which they led the bulk of, despite being without leading scorer Kelsey Fields.
"It gave us a lot of confidence," Neubauer said. "It carried over. We have rolled with the punches. The kids are playing hard and just playing some good basketball."
The strong start hasn't come without struggles, Braelyn Baker has also been shelved recently with an injury.
However, Fields has been stellar for the Panthers so far. The Northwest Missouri State commit is currently averaging a double-double with 21.5 points and 14.5 rebounds per game.
"She's just really complete," Neubauer said. "She has added a perimeter jump-shot and her ball-handling has improved. She has consistently gotten better and is driven to be good, which is a terrific combination."
Sam Dunphy has complemented Fields' dominance with 18.6 points and 7.3 rebounds per game of her own.
"She's playing at a really high level," Neubauer said of Dunphy. "She gets better every year."
The combo of Dunphy and Fields gives the Panthers arguably the most potent down-low game in the Hawkeye Ten.
"They do a good job of passing with each other," Neubauer said. "They work well with each other. It's a really good problem to have two posts that can play like that."
Rylie Driskell, Morgan Driskell, Brianna Fields and Doryn Paup have also been important to Creston's success.
"We've consistently gotten better," Neubauer said.
The next litmus test for the Panthers comes Friday night when they travel to Glenwood for a battle of state-ranked Class 4A squads, who are also the top-two teams in the KMAland 3A/4A/5A Power Rankings.
The Rams are 4-0 and averaging 67.5 points per game despite being without reigning KMAland Girls Basketball Player of the Year Elle Scarborough, who has been out with an injury. The duo of Madison Camden and Jenna Hopp have paced Glenwood with 18 and 17.5 points per game, respectively.
There's no denying the Panthers will have their hands full, but they certainly have the firepower to stage a potential classic.
"We have to take care of the basketball," Neubauer said. "They have every piece of the puzzle. Even with Scarborough out, they are really good. We have to play fundamentally-sound basketball, play hard, get after it, have fun, enjoy the moment and see if we can win the basketball game."
Austin McNorton and Brian Bertini will have the call of Friday night's action from Glenwood on the KMAX-Stream online at kmaland.com beginning at 6 p.m. The complete interview with Coach Neubauer can be heard below.