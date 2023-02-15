(KMAland) -- The Hawkeye Ten Conference is well represented in the quarterfinals of the Class 2A State Wrestling Tournament.
Eleven wrestlers from six different Hawkeye Ten Conference schools are still on the front side of their brackets after the first day.
Creston and Glenwood pace the Hawkeye Ten contingent with four quarterfinalists apiece.
The Panthers sit fourth in the 2A team race with 28.5 points after quarterfinalist performances from Christian Ahrens (120), Austin Evans (138), William Bolinger (160) and Kaden Street (170).
Ahrens kickstarted Creston's run with an impressive second-round win over fifth-seeded CJ Davis (Notre Dame, Burlington). Ahrens controlled the match and won 9-4.
"I didn't know how it would turn out after getting what I felt was a pretty bad seed (the 12 seed)," Ahrens said. "It gave me motivation. I'm coming here to do my own thing. He got an easy takedown, and I got a reversal to tie it up. The rest of the match, I knew I could win it. I got a reversal and some back points. That gave me some breathing room."
Bolinger also made it into the quarterfinals despite drawing the 12 seed. Bolinger beat Cael Moore (Williamsburg) in the first round and then knocked off fifth-seeded Mack Seaba (Clarion-Goldfield-Dows) in the second round. Bolinger cites his performance on top as the key to his success Wednesday.
"I rode him really good," Bolinger said. "I've rode about everybody I've wrestled this year well."
Street also recorded two wins on Wednesday. He beat Dru Diaz (Assumption) by tech fall in the first round and reached the quarterfinals with a 7-3 decision over Austin Pfantz (West Marshall).
"It feels good," Street said. "This is another step forward. I wasn't trying to do anything sloppy. I didn't want him to get any big moves. I just stayed in good position."
Street feels Creston's strong first day puts them in a position to contend for a team trophy, which goes to the top three.
"I know people see us as underdogs," he said. "But we have a lot of placers and kids to put on the podium."
Glenwood is sixth in the team standings after the first day. Vinny Mayberry (120), Matt Beem (132), CJ Carter (195) and Mason Koehler (220) are quarterfinalists for the Rams.
For Beem and Carter, Wednesday's dominant showings were the first step in avenging last year's defeats in the finals.
Beem pinned Ballard's Tucker Vitzthum in 1:17 in his only match of the day.
"I got to my attacks and put him away quick," Beem said. "That's the game plan for every match."
Carter posted a 15-3 major decision win over Jacques Zomermaand (Sioux Center).
"The first match is always the hardest," Carter said. "Once I get that out of the way, it builds confidence. I'm ready for the next day."
Koehler won the first of what will likely be many matches at the Wells Fargo Arena in his career.
The ninth-seeded freshman beat Nathan Graves (Southeast Valley) in the first round. He followed with a 4-0 win over Trevor Dieren (Central Lyon/George-Little Rock).
"It's really exciting," Koehler said. "I feel comfortable in this arena. I'm zoned in. I shot my shots and wasn't cautious. I'm happy with what they gave me, and I capitalized on it."
Sergeant Bluff-Luton sits between Creston and Glenwood in the team standings at fifth.
Bo Koedam (132) and Ty Koedam (145) are quarterfinalists for the Warriors.
Atlantic sophomore Aiden Smith is among the final eight left on the front side of the 113-pound bracket.
Smith pinned Carroll's Dreylen Schweitzer in the second period.
"I feel good," Smith said. "I went out there, wrestled my match and came out on top."
Red Oak's Dawson Bond entered the state tournament as the top seed at 160 pounds. He left little concern for an early upset as he powered his way to a 9-1 major decision win over Noah Strantz (Okoboji/HMS).
"A lot of things can go wrong in the first match," Bond said. "I knew what he had, but that didn't affect me. I went in there and did my stuff. I'm fine with the major (decision) because I got to my offense and held him to one point."
Clarinda's Karson Downey is into the quarterfinals at 182 pounds. Downey pinned Brock Voyna (Crestwood, Cresco) in the second period.
"I knew I had to focus on doing my things," Downey said. "I didn't try to force anything. It was a good day."
Bishop Heelan Catholic's Nico Venturi (106) and Ethan DeLeon (170) are into the quarterfinals, along with Harlan's Zane Bendorf (195) and Clarke/Murray's KJ Fry.
Class 2A action resumes at 1:30 PM on Thursday. Check out the full 2A diary below.
Class 2A Second Round
106: Jesse Jens (Harlan) drops to consolations, Nico Venturi (Bishop Heelan) advances, Jayce Curry (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) drops to consolations
113: Aiden Smith (Atlantic) advances
120: Christian Ahrens (Creston) advances, Vinny Mayberry (Glenwood) advances, Ethan Skoglund (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) advances
126: Lincoln Keeler (Creston) drops to consolations, Dalton VanWyhe (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) drops to consolations
132: Matt Beem (Glenwood) advances, Bo Koedam (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) advances
138: Austin Evans (Creston) advances, Easton O'Brien (Atlantic) drops to consolations
145: Chris Aragon (Creston) drops to consolations, Ty Keodam (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) advances
152: Owen Laughlin (Shenandoah) drops to consolations, Hunter Steffans (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) drops to consolations
160: Dawson Bond (Red Oak) advances, William Bolinger (Creston) advances, Sir Brandon Watts (Bishop Heelan) drops to consolations
170: Jayden Dickerson (Shenandoah) drops to consolations, Kaden Street (Creston) advances, Ethan DeLeon (Bishop Heelan Catholic) advances, Zayvion Ellington (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) drops to consolations
182: Karson Downey (Clarinda) advances, Garrett McHugh (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) drops to consolations
195: Zane Bendorf (Harlan) advances, CJ Carter (Glenwood) advances, KJ Fry (Clarke/Murray) advances
220: Mason Koehler (Glenwood) advances
285: Trent Patton (Glenwood) drops to consolations, Max Chapman (Creston) drops to consolations, Evan Sorensen (Atlantic) drops to consolations
Class 2A First Round
106: Jesse Jens (Harlan) advances, Braxton Hass (Atlantic) drops to consolations
113: Spencer Fink (Harlan) drops to consolations
120: Christian Ahrens (Creston) advances, Ben Walsh (Bishop Heelan) drops to consolations
126: Lincoln Keeler (Creston) advances, Briten Maxwell (Glenwood) drops to consolations, Kyler Sandholm (Red Oak) drops to consolations, Seth Ettleman (Southwest Iowa) drops to consolations, Dalton VanWhye (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) advances
132: Gabe Johnson (Southwest Iowa) drops to consolations, Trey Chestnut (Creston) drops to consolations
138: Brody McKinley (Harlan) drops to consolations, Easton O'Brien (Atlantic) advances
145: Jacob McGargill (Shenandoah) drops to consolations, Chris Aragon (Creston) advances, Reese Fauble (Glenwood) drops to consolations
152: Owen Laughlin (Shenandoah) advances, Adam Baier (Red Oak) drops to consolations
160: William Bolinger (Creston) advances, Kellan Scott (Glenwood) drops to consolations
170: Kaden Street (Creston) advances, Jayden Dickerson (Shenandoah) advances, Zayvion Ellington (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) advances, Jarrett Armstrong (Atlantic) drops to consolations
182: Brenden Casey (Atlantic) advances, Garrett McHugh (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) advances
195: KJ Fry (Clarke/Murray) advances
220: Mason Koehler (Glenwood) advances, Miles Mundorf (Atlantic) drops to consolations, Cole Binning (Clarke/Murray) drops to consolations
285: Trent Patton (Glenwood) advances, Evan Sorensen (Atlantic) advances, Max Chapman (Creston) advances, Sean Zimmerman (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) drops to consolations