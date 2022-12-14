(Glenwood) -- Creston finished off a perfect 3-0 night with a 45-27 dual win over Hawkeye Ten foe Glenwood Tuesday.
The Panthers dominated the first two duals of the evening, a 68-6 triumph over West Central Valley and a 63-15 victory over Treynor, before defeating the Rams in a highly-anticipated matchup.
“[I liked our] effort,” Creston head coach Cody Downing said. “I think we lost a couple at the buzzer, we won a couple where we were behind and came back, so the effort was great tonight. The duals, especially against Glenwood, were so much closer than the score. They’ve got a great lineup, it’ll be interesting to see how things shake out down the road, but it was a fun night of wrestling.”
That fun night was highlighted by 120-pounder Chirstian Ahrens, who continued his streak of mowing down top contenders with an upset victory over Class 2A No. 2 Vinny Mayberry of Glenwood.
“I did what I wanted to do today,” Ahrens said. “I went 3-0, beat another ranked kid who I wanted to defeat. Overall, a good night.”
Good doesn’t even begin to describe Ahrens’ stretch over the past 10 days, in which he’s knocked off Class 2A No. 3 Aidan Smith of Atlantic, Class 1A No. 3 Tegan Slaybaugh of ACGC and, most recently, Mayberry.
“My motive is just to get better and try to take out these kids who have been beating me these past couple years,” Ahrens said. “Honestly, I was just tired of losing, so [I’ve been] stepping up with my confidence and taking risks.”
Ahrens, currently ranked ninth at 120 pounds in Class 1A and poised to jump up the standings, went 3-0 Tuesday.
“[Ahrens] has really become one of our leaders over the last year,” Downing said. “Just as far as his effort in the room every night at practice, and what he brings to the table at meets, he’s become our leader here recently. I think he’s got some goals and he’s working really hard to hit them.”
With Ahrens leading the charge, Creston built momentum as the duel with Glenwood wore on.
Ahrens’ pin of Mayberry and Kyle Parson’s fall victory over Glenwood’s Ethan West were sandwiched between a pair of forfeits from the Rams, putting Creston up 24-0 right out of the gate.
At 132 pounds, Trey Chestnut controlled Glenwood’s Briten Maxwell en route to a 7-1 decision win before Brandon Briley pinned Thaine Williamson in the 138-pound match.
Trailing 33-0, Glenwood rattled off three straight victories thanks to Reese Fauble (145), Tate Mayberry (152) and Kellan Scott (160).
Scott secured a takedown with just four ticks remaining on the clock to secure an 11-10 decision victory over Creston’s Will Bollinger.
Even with the stellar performance as a team, Creston surrendered points in the waning moments of a match on multiple occasions Tuesday.
“[We can’t be] losing those matches in the last couple seconds, especially when we have a lead,” Downing said. “[We need to work on] just keeping your foot on the gas and expanding the lead rather than just kind of cruising out.”
With the win over Glenwood, the Panthers now sit atop the Hawkeye Ten dual standings, having defeated Atlantic last week.
Still, Creston isn’t sold on its early-season success.
“We’re confident in our group, but we know that Atlantic and Glenwood are gonna get better,” Downing said. “People are gonna change weight classes, [those teams] are gonna get people back… we’re happy with the wins, but we can’t be comfortable. We have to keep getting better every night.”
Results from Tuesday’s Glenwood quad dual meet:
Creston 45, Glenwood 27
Creston 68, West Central Valley 6
Creston 63, Treynor 15
Glenwood 54, Treynor 24
Glenwood 47, West Central Valley 21
West Central Valley 51, Treynor 30
View match-by-match results here. View full video interviews with Ahrens and Downing below.