(Creston) -- As the calendar turns to April, the Creston golf program is anticipating a successful season.
The Panthers have taken advantage of the spring weather.
"We've been out every day," Coach Jon Thomson said. "We've battled wind and drizzle, but we've got in solid practices. I told our kids we would play in this, so we better practice in this, too. We are in full swing. Things are looking good."
Last year, the Creston girls had their sights set for a third consecutive Hawkeye Ten Conference Title while the boys aimed at improving. As we all know, that didn't happen because of COVID-19.
"We've always had a pretty strong program when it comes to the girls," Thomson said. "We lost that season and that one year of seeing the incoming freshman."
The girls should still be strong, led by Northern Iowa commit and reigning Hawkeye Ten champion Rylie Driskell.
"She puts in tons of hours," Thomson said. "You don't get to level by just showing up the first day of golf practice. She's pretty dedicated and pushes herself pretty hard."
Aside from Driskell, Amiya Watkins, Mikaela Downing and Maria Groumoutis return for the Panthers.
Colby Burg is the top returner for the boys. The senior placed seventh in the 2019 Hawkeye Ten Tournament.
"He had a good run his sophomore year and got cheated out of his junior year," Thomson said. "His drive to get to the next level, the state tournament, is high on his list."
Cole Strider, Kolby Hulett and Wiley Ray expect to be mainstays in the lineup, too.
The Panthers open the season next Thursday at Atlantic. Thomson made his comments on Thursday's sports feature, which can be heard below.