(Dubuque) -- Creston graduate Casey Bryant has led the Western Dubuque baseball team on a rollercoaster ride to Friday's Class 3A state championship game.
Now, Coach Bryant hopes his Bobcat team can duplicate their postseason magic one more time.
"We're thankful to still be alive in the tournament and have a chance to win the big one," Bryant said.
The Bobcats went 26-11 in the regular season against the 12th strongest schedule in Class 3A, according to Bound.
"Earlier in the year, we ran into a lot of teams in rebuilding mode," Bryant said. "That build confidence. And then our schedule flipped. We ran into some talented teams, and it hardened us. There's not a lot we'll see that shakes us. That's good to see going into a big game."
Coach Bryant's team cruised to Iowa wins over Crestwood (8-0), Benton (9-2) and Clear Creek Amana (5-1).
Their state tournament journey, however, has been more dramatic, with nail-biting wins over Winterset (4-3) and Sergeant Bluff-Luton (9-6) from their No. 2 seed.
Western Dubuque took Winterset's best shot with TCU commit Justin Hackett on the bump, but prevailed with a walk-off hit from Garrett Kadolph.
"Getting the number two seed was pretty exciting for us until we looked around and saw who were facing," Bryant said. "We had quite the battle. For a two seed to face that is pretty daunting."
Against Sergeant Bluff-Luton, the Bobcats pulled away late in a back-and-forth affair to punch their ticket to Friday's state final.
"They broke a lot of their tendencies," Bryant said about Sergeant Bluff-Luton. "They were a tough matchup. We knew if we got our bats going, we'd be fine. We just had to keep grinding."
Kadolph, the quarterfinal hero, hits .435 with a team-high 51 RBI. Jake Goodman (.382, 22 RBI), Caleb Klein (.376, 36 RBI), Isaac Then (.374, 37 RBI), Nick Bryant (.354, 18 RBI), Brett Harris (.320, 25 RBI), Bryn Vantiger (.316, 23 RBI), Tucker Nauman (.310, 30 RBI) and Jack Clemens (.275, 15 RBI) have contributed to Western Dubuque's postseason success on the offensive end.
Then has paced their pitching staff with a 1.93 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 54 1/3 innings and will be the Bobcats' go-to pitcher on Friday.
"He's pushed himself into the ace role," Bryant said. "He had a tremendous season and is a crafty lefty. He has a good changeup, a good curveball and is really good when he has all pitches in the zone."
Junior Ryan Klostermann has been a salty reliever for the Bobcats. Klostermann opened the year as part of the starting rotation before moving to a bullpen role. Klostermann has posted three stellar outings during the Bobcats' postseason run.
"He's locating well and has done a fabulous job closing out games for us," Bryant said.
The Bobcats need Then and Klostermann to be on point Friday night when they face top-seeded Assumption (32-6) for the title.
While Western Dubuque has needed heroics in Iowa City, the Knights have been dominant in wins over Pella (11-1) and Independence (13-3).
"They're really talented," Bryant said. "They're basically an all-star team of players. They're boat racing everybody. We definitely have a tough task ahead of us."
Bryant feels the key for his team is limiting extra opportunities for Assumption's efficient offense.
"We can't let them have big innings," he said. "They'll make you pay if you don't play clean defensively. They have speed and can handle the bat. They put pressure on your defense. If our defense holds up, we can hang in there."
Their dramatic state tournament run could mean the Bobcats are a team of destiny, or at least they hope so.
"We're hoping this is a grind-out, seven-inning affair," Bryant said. "And we'll get a little Bobcat Magic at the end."
Check out the full interview with Coach Bryant below.