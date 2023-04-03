(Creston) -- Dave Hartman's coaching career has taken him all across the state. For his next stop, the Creston graduate is coming home to lead the Panthers' softball program.
After coaching baseball at several schools in the past 35 years, Hartman moves to softball for the first time, replacing legendary Creston head coach Mike McCabe, who retired after 20 years as the Panthers' head coach.
A 1984 Creston graduate, Hartman began his coaching career in 1986 under legendary Creston head coach Vic Belger. He has since coached baseball at Diagonal, Carroll, Don Bosco, Pleasantville, Corning, West Central Valley, Des Moines Hoover, Southeast Polk and Des Moines East. His most recent coaching role has been at Orient-Macksburg, where he serves as the activities director and high school girls basketball coach.
"Last summer was the first summer I hadn't coached (baseball or softball)," Hartman said. "I did some consulting work and clinics, but it wasn't the same thing. What got me into it what keeps me going. I need a team and something to be working towards. Clinics and lessons is not as fulfilling as having a group of kids working towards a target. (Coaching) has always been a part of me. It's what I've always done."
Hartman admits there was some hesitation to returning, especially since he has never coached softball before. However, the desire to return to coaching and the willingness to help out his friend, Creston activities director Scott Driskell, intrigued him.
"I want to coach," he said. "I want to see what we can do with softball. There's a chance to be successful. I've had success everywhere I've been and this situation is no different. I think we will and can have success. The more I think about it, the more excited I get. It's also a chance for me to learn, so I'm excited about the learning opportunities."
Hartman hopes to bring a fun and efficient style to a Creston softball program loaded with talent. The Panthers were conference champions last year and are only three years removed from a state tournament qualification.
"My teams have been very aggressive and fundamentally sound," he said. "We'll be great at what we're good at. Once we know what we're good at, we'll try to be great. And then we'll dominate the details."
Hartman's experiences working at several schools and seeing the ins and outs of numerous athletic departments has been eye-opening. He hopes to lean on those experiences at Creston.
"Everything is a learning opportunity," he said. "That's the beauty of sports and life. If you're open to learning, you can blend a lot of things you picked up along the way."
Hartman's mentors include Vic Belger, legendary Southwestern Community College coach Bill Krejci and Scott Belger -- Vic's son, whom Hartman coached with at Southeast Polk. Those three have been incredibly influential in Hartman's career and have helped team him the most important thing he's learned in coaching: building relationships.
"The most important things is to sail the right ships," he said. "If you're chasing championships, that's probably not the right ship. The right ship is relationships. There have been times when maybe I got blinded by championships, but I think building relationships drives me. If we do those things, the winning takes care of itself."
Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Hartman.