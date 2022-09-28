(Creston) -- Two undefeated, state-rated teams will battle it out in a critical Class 3A District 6 matchup, as the Creston Panthers (5-0) prepare for a road bout with ADM (5-0).
Last week, a shaky first half gave way to a dominant second half, as Creston protected its unbeaten record with a 39-0 victory over Knoxville.
“It was a tale of two halves,” Creston head coach Brian Morrison said. “In the first half, we were in the red zone five times and it was 7-0. In the second half, we converted short-yardage situations in the red zone and pulled away in the third quarter.”
Despite the occasional goalline falters from the Panthers, running back Brennan Hayes put his name in the history books.
Hayes rushed for 433 yards and two touchdowns on just 21 carries, which ranks No. 11 on the list of best single-game rushing performances in Iowa 11-player history.
“[Hayes] just gets yards after contact,” Morrison said. “Every game, it’s yards after contact. I’m sure he’s probably close to leading the state in that [category]. He’s a tough kid to bring down. He has good speed, he has good vision. It was just explosive plays. Our offensive linemen are improving weekly and our receivers are blocking down field, which can spring those big runs.”
While Hayes motored up and down the field play after play, the Creston defense shutdown any sort of offense Knoxville tried to muster.
“[The defense] has been steady all year,” Morrison said. “We’ve played some good teams with good offensive game plans. They seem to adjust and they’re starting to play fast, which is good.”
Creston’s defensive unit bounced back nicely from the week prior in which it let up 36 points and 342 total yards to Gilbert’s offense.
“In the Gilbert game, we talked all week about winning down and distance and how we need to win first down, and we didn’t,” Morrison said. “We got those [problems] corrected. Against Knoxville, we regrouped and the kids played fast, so it was good to see.”
The Panther defense will need to be stiff again in its upcoming showdown with undefeated ADM.
ADM brings its own prolific rushing attack to the table with junior tailback Brevin Doll, who averages over eight yards per carry and has rushed for 881 yards and a whopping 17 touchdowns.
Meanwhile, Aiden Flora, the Tigers’ dual-threat quarterback, has lit up the stat sheet through five weeks. In the passing game, Flora boasts a 67% completion rate with 815 yards and eight touchdowns, while also killing opponents with his legs, racking up over 600 yards and six scores on the ground.
“[ADM] is doing good things running the football and then they also spread it out with their receivers,” Morrison said. “They’re an explosive team on film. They’re an impressive team to watch. We’ll see a lot of different formations and a lot of no-huddle. We’ve just gotta keep it simple for our kids and keep the ball in front of us.”
Those receivers Morrison alluded to include Iowa State football commit Vince Benetti, who has 205 receiving yards on just eight catches, while fellow senior and college prospect Cade Morse has recorded over 200 yards and three touchdowns as well.
“We’ll have to play our best football [to win],” Morrison said. “We can’t play behind the sticks against that team. Their special teams are dynamic, so if we don’t get field position in our favor right out of the gate, it’s going to be a long night because they're an explosive team that can score a lot of points if they have a short field.”
Creston, ADM and Harlan all sit tied atop Class 3A District 6, and all still have yet to play each other, meaning Friday’s game between the Panthers and the Tigers could have major postseason implications.
For Creston, all of that is largely unspoken and the focus remains on the task at hand.
“Good teams don’t [look ahead],” Morrison said. “It’s the coach’s responsibility to get the kids right throughout the week as far as the game plan and what we’re gonna do. We’re just worried about improving offense, defense and special teams… we’ll see what happens on Friday and then we’ll move on to the next week.”
ADM will host Creston Friday at 7 P.M.
Hear the full interview with Morrison below and be sure to check out all of KMA Sports' football coverage Friday night from 6:20 P.M. to midnight.