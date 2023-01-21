(Corning) -- Creston's dominance and Shenandoah's gradual improvements were on display for KMAland to see Friday night in the first night of the 68th Annual John J. Harris Invitational.
The Panthers posted 108.5 points on Friday, 30 ahead of runner-up Winterset. Ten Creston grapplers are into the semifinals: Christian Ahrens (120), Lincoln Keeler (126), Trey Chestnut (132), Austin Evans (138), Chris Aragon (145), Milo Staver (152), William Bolinger (160), Kaden Street (170), Jagger Luther (182) and Max Chapman (285).
Keeler's trip to the semifinals came in dramatic fashion, as he took down Gabe Johnson (Southwest Iowa) in overtime to advance.
"I haven't been wrestling my best," Keeler said. "I'm coming off a concussion not too long ago. Coming off that concussion, I was pretty heavy. My coaching staff and teammates have pushed me to get back to where I want to be. I didn't wrestle well. Last year, I teched him. I can wrestle better than that."
Atlantic is third in the team race with 66 points. Aiden Smith (113), Jarrett Armstrong (170), Brenden Casey (195) and Evan Sorensen (285) are each semifinalist for the Trojans.
ACGC and Washington complete the top five in the team standings, while Earlham, Missouri Valley and Shenandoah are tied for sixth with 41 points.
Eli Becerra (113), Riley Radke (145) and Ben Hansen (160) are semifinalists for the Big Reds.
Four years ago, Shenandoah only brought one wrestler to Corning. Now, Coach Todd McGinnis' team has three semifinalists: Cole Scamman (132), Owen Laughlin (152) and Ethan Richardson (195).
Scamman is into the semifinals after a pin over Jadyn Cox (Atlantic) and a 9-3 win over Landon Kirtley (Panorama).
"This is the favorite team I've been on in a long while," Scamman said. "I'm going in one match at a time and not thinking about finals or anything. I'll wrestle my hardest."
Laughlin -- the top seed -- reached the semis with wins over Koltin Linkenhoker (MVAOCOU) and Cayden Van Meer (Panorama).
"I think it went pretty good," Laughlin said about his day. "My bottom game has been a lot better, and I'm getting a lot of takedowns on my feet."
Richardson notched first-period pins over Nathan Keiser (Atlantic) and Mason Nally (Clarinda) to join Scamman and Laughlin in the semifinals.
"We're all wrestling tough," Richardson said. "I kept moving and wasn't sitting there waiting for the other person to make a move. That was really important. Doing what I want to do helps me win matches."
Scamman, Laughlin and Richardson each have an opportunity to become Shenandoah's first John J. Harris Tournament champion since the late Joseph Heitshusen won the tournament in 2013.
Red Oak is ninth in the team standings. Kyler Sandholm (126), Adam Baier (152) and Dawson Bond (160) are each semifinalists for the Tigers.
Nodaway Valley has three semifinalists: Keyin Steeve (113), Ashton Honnold (195) and Trenton Warner (285).
Clarinda is 13th in the team standings and put two in the semifinals: Karson Downey (182) and Jase Wilmes (220).
Brayden Maeder (113) is Southwest Valley's lone semifinalist. Maeder pinned Denison-Schleswig's Jayden Bradley and got an 11-1 major decision over Matt Genobana (Centerville) to get into the semis.
"I went into it hard," Maeder said. "I was moving on my feet. The first kid I took down right away. I was moving them offensively."
Southwest Valley has not had a champion at John J since Kallan Schmelzer in 2014.
Lenox and Southwest Iowa are tied for 15th in the team standings. Dylan Stein (138) is the Tigers' lone semifinalist, and Seth Ettleman is in the final four for the Warriors.
Ettleman won by tech fall over Ashton Boswell (Southwest Valley) and Josh Winey (Earlham).
"I thought I wrestled well," Ettleman said. "I got to my attacks and stayed aggressive all night."
East Mills' Ryan Stortenbecker continued his dominant season with a night the Stortenbecker family likely won't forget.
With brothers Royce, Lane and Luke in attendance, Stortenbecker pinned Mason Allen (Central Decatur) to record the 500th total win among the quartet, all of whom starred at East Mills.
"It's a great accomplishment," Stortenbecker said. "They were always beating up on me. They've helped me a bunch.
Central Decatur's Cord Hamilton (132), CAM's Brian South (160), Riverside's Davis Bramman (106), Denison-Schlewig's Jaxson Hildebrand (220), Mount Ayr's Brock Shaha (106) and Clarke-Murray's Cole Binning (285) are also semifinalists.
Action resumes Saturday morning at 10 AM. KMA Sports has live video of all the action but will only have live audio from the semifinals and finals.
Action resumes Saturday morning at 10 AM. KMA Sports has live video of all the action but will only have live audio from the semifinals and finals.
68TH ANNUAL JOHN J. HARRIS TOURNAMENT SEMIFINALISTS
106: Davis Bramman (Riverside), Dallas Canoyer (Earlham), Brock Shaha (Mount Ayr), Judah Gurwell (Winterset)
113: Eli Becerra (Missouri Valley), Aiden Smith (Atlantic), Brayden Maeder (Southwest Valley), Keyin Steeve (Nodaway Valley)
120: Christian Ahrens (Creston), Tegan Slaybaugh (AC/GC), Seth Ettleman (Southwest Iowa), Aaron Boone (Washington)
126: Payton Harger (Earlham), Lincoln Keeler (Creston), Caden Greiner (Washington), Kyler Sandholm (Red Oak)
132: Dylan Stein (Lenox), Trey Chestnut (Creston), Cole Scamman (Shenandoah), Cord Hamilton (Central Decatur)
138: Austin Evans (Creston), Keegan Jensen (Winterset), Jude Carter (Washington), Will Knapp (Panorama)
145: Ryan Stortenbecker (East Mills), Abe Bushong (Winterset), Riley Radke (Missouri Valley), Chris Aragon (Creston)
152: Owen Laughlin (Shenandoah), Milo Staver (Creston), Adam Baier (Red Oak), Chase Greiner (Washington)
160: Dawson Bond (Red Oak), Brian South (CAM), William Bolinger (Creston), Ben Hansen (Missouri Valley)
170: Kaden Street (Creston), Jarrett Armstrong (Atlantic), Ryan Stiles (Earlham), Eduardo Garcia (Winterset)
182: Kolby Scott (MVACOU), Karson Downey (Clarinda), Brenden Casey (Atlantic), Jagger Luther (Creston)
195: Carter Smuck (Winterset), Ashton Honnold (Nodaway Valley), Michael Fuller (AC/GC), Ethan Richardson (Shenandoah)
220: Jaxson Hildebrand (Denison-Schleswig), Jase Wilmes (Clarinda), Cole Binning (Clarke/Murray), Jadyn Cooper (Winterset)
285: Max Chapman (Creston), Trenton Warner (Nodaway Valley), Payton Jacobe (AC/GC), Evan Sorensen (Atlantic)
TEAM SCORES
1. Creston (108.5)
2. Winterset (78.5)
3. Atlantic (66)
4. AC/GC (46)
5. Washington (42)
6. Earlham (41)
Missouri Valley (41)
Shenandoah (41)
9. Red Oak (38)
10. Nodaway Valley (37.5)
11. MVAOCOU (37)
Panorama (37)
13. Clarinda (29)
14. Southwest Valley (28)
15. Lenox (25)
Southwest Iowa (25)
17. CAM (24.5)
18. Riverside (24)
19. Centerville (22)
20. Denison-Schleswig (20)
21. Central Decatur (19)
Tri-Center (19)
23. East Mills (16)
24. Mount Ayr (12)
25. Clarke/Murray (10)
26. Wayne (6)
27. Bedford (5)
28. Griswold (0)