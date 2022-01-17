IWCOA

(KMAland) -- The Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association have released their latest Dual Team Rankings.

Seven KMAland conference schools are ranked in the latest rankings. Logan-Magnolia, Missouri Valley, Creston and Sergeant Bluff-Luton are all within the top six of their respective class. View the area teams’ rankings below and the complete rankings linked here.  

CLASS 1A 

5. Logan-Magnolia

6. Missouri Valley

CLASS 2A 

4. Creston

5. Sergeant Bluff-Luton

9. Atlantic-CAM

14. Glenwood

19. Red Oak

CLASS 3A 

None

