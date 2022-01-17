(KMAland) -- The Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association have released their latest Dual Team Rankings.
Seven KMAland conference schools are ranked in the latest rankings. Logan-Magnolia, Missouri Valley, Creston and Sergeant Bluff-Luton are all within the top six of their respective class. View the area teams’ rankings below and the complete rankings linked here.
CLASS 1A
5. Logan-Magnolia
6. Missouri Valley
CLASS 2A
4. Creston
5. Sergeant Bluff-Luton
9. Atlantic-CAM
14. Glenwood
19. Red Oak
CLASS 3A
None