Steve McDermott

(KMAland) -- Eleven KMAland teams are ranked in the first dual team rankings released by the Iowa Wrestling Coaches & Officials Association. 

Sergeant Bluff-Luton is the top-ranked KMAland team at No. 3 in Class 2A. Creston (No. 5 in Class 2A) and Logan-Magnolia (No. 6 in 1A) are also in the top 10. 

View the full rankings and list of ranked KMAland teams below. 

CLASS 1A

6. Logan-Magnolia

15. Underwood

20. Missouri Valley

24. Nodaway Valley

25. AHSTW

CLASS 2A 

3. Sergeant Bluff-Luton

5. Creston

11. Atlantic

15. Glenwood

CLASS 3A

28. LeMars

28. Lewis Central 

