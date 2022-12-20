(KMAland) -- Eleven KMAland teams are ranked in the first dual team rankings released by the Iowa Wrestling Coaches & Officials Association.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton is the top-ranked KMAland team at No. 3 in Class 2A. Creston (No. 5 in Class 2A) and Logan-Magnolia (No. 6 in 1A) are also in the top 10.
View the full rankings and list of ranked KMAland teams below.
CLASS 1A
6. Logan-Magnolia
15. Underwood
20. Missouri Valley
24. Nodaway Valley
25. AHSTW
CLASS 2A
3. Sergeant Bluff-Luton
5. Creston
11. Atlantic
15. Glenwood
CLASS 3A
28. LeMars
28. Lewis Central