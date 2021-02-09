(Creston) -- For the 14th time in school history the Creston/O-M wrestling team is headed to the State Dual Tournament, snapping a four-year drought.
"This has been a goal of ours all year," Coach Cody Downing said. "We feel like that (state duals) is the bar for our program."
The Panthers' return to Des Moines came with a 42-31 victory over Bondurant-Farrar in the finals. The dual had high-energy and emotions in the half-capacity Creston gymnasium.
"It was a great atmosphere," Coach Downing said. "When the matches were on the line, it felt like a full gym. I think we wrestle better at home."
"It was a really fun night," senior Kaden Bolton said. "It was a huge team effort and a lot of fun to send the team to state."
A 46-33 Bondurant-Farrar victory over Clarinda in the semifinals set the stage for a showdown between the 2A No. 9 Bluejays and 2A No. 8 Panthers.
The action opened at 160 pounds, where Briley Hayes gave the Panthers an early 6-0 lead with a pin. However, Bondurant-Farrar responded with a pair of their own to take a 12-6 lead.
At 195, 2A No. 2 Jackson Kinsella knotted the dual at 12 with a second-period pin. Max Chapman (220) and Chris Wilson (285) added pins to extend the Panthers' lead to 24-12 heading into lightweights -- the meat and potatoes of Bondurant-Farrar.
2A No. 8 Cody Hay edged Justin Parsons by 4-2 decision to trim the margin to 24-15. Dalton Rowe earned four more points for the Bluejays with a major-decision over Lincoln Keeler to make it 24-19.
Bizarrely enough, the turning point for the Panthers arguably came in a loss when Austin Evans saved the Panthers a few team points in a 4-1 loss to 2A No. 4 Rylie Anderson at 120 pounds. Evans' resilient match, coupled with Parsons' loss, proved huge for Coach Downing's squad.
"Those were the difference in the meet tonight," Coach Downing said. "Those were the unsung heroes that carried us tonight."
Bondurant-Farrar took a 28-24 lead with a pin at 126.
However, Triston Barncastle gave the Panthers the lead with an emphatic pin over Kanon Ekstram to make it 30-28.
"I knew he was a legger from film," Barncastle said. "When I chose down and saw the leg, I knew it was over. I just had the motivation and drive. It was all worth it."
Bondurant-Farrar won by decision at 138 pounds and regained the lead, but Keaton Street moved Creston/O-M one step closer to a return to Des Moines with a pin at 145 pounds, making it 36-31 heading into the final match, where Bolton -- a four-year starter -- awaited.
"I just had to wrestle my match," Bolton said. "I knew this was my last ever home dual, so I soaked it all in and wrestled my match."
Bolton made quick work of his opponent, Cooper Jones, and secured a pin to send the Panthers back to state.
"When we started at 160, I felt really good about it coming down to Keaton and Kaden at the end."
The victory ensures the five starters in Creston's lineup will finish their careers at the Wells Fargo Arena. It also serves as an eye-opening experience for the nine underclassmen in the lineup.
"We are all going to state together," Downing said. "Everybody is a state qualifier at this point."
"To do it for our seniors, ourselves and community, it's a big thing," Barncastle said.
The Panthers entered the season with this goal, but even they knew it would be a tall task.
"I just didn't know when we would see our finished product," Downing said. "Really, the last two weeks were our finished product. I thought it was there, it just took us awhile to get there."
Creston/O-M will now turn their attention to next Wednesday's Class 2A State Dual Tournament. Brackets will be released following a seeding meeting between coaches.
Complete results from Tuesday's action, as well as interviews with Barncastle, Bolton and Coach Downing can be viewed below.
Creston/O-M 42 Bondurant-Farrar 31
160: Briley Hayes (Creston/O-M) over Aiden Carl (Bondurant-Farrar) (Fall 1:14)
170: Porter Smith (Bondurant-Farrar) over Kaden Street (Creston/O-M) (Fall 1:44)
182: John Powers (Bondurant-Farrar) over Andy Weis (Creston/O-M) (Fall 4:31)
195: Jackson Kinsella (Creston/O-M) over Evan Reha (Bondurant-Farrar) (Fall 3:19)
220: Max Chapman (Creston/O-M) over Quinten Fulton (Bondurant-Farrar) (Fall 4:46)
285: Chris Wilson (Creston/O-M) over Isaiah Larson (Bondurant-Farrar) (Fall 4:09)
106: Cody Hay (Bondurant-Farrar) over Justin Parsons (Creston/O-M) (Dec 4-2)
113: Dalton Rowe (Bondurant-Farrar) over Lincoln Keeler (Creston/O-M) (MD 8-0)
120: Rylie Anderson (Bondurant-Farrar) over Austin Evans (Creston/O-M) (Dec 4-1)
126: Chase Fiser (Bondurant-Farrar) over Brandon Briley (Creston/O-M) (Fall 5:03)
132: Triston Barncastle (Creston/O-M) over Kanon Ekstam (Bondurant-Farrar) (Fall 2:22)
138: Trevor Oberbroeckling (Bondurant-Farrar) over Garon Wurster (Creston/O-M) (Dec 6-2)
145: Keaton Street (Creston/O-M) over Cain Cramblit (Bondurant-Farrar) (Fall 2:50)
152: Kaden Bolton (Creston/O-M) over Cooper Jones (Bondurant-Farrar) (Fall 1:17)
Bondurant-Farrar 46 Clarinda 33
152: Cooper Jones (Bondurant-Farrar) over Taten Eighmy (Clarinda) (Fall 0:55)
160: Tyler Raybourn (Clarinda) over Aiden Carl (Bondurant-Farrar) (Fall 5:56)
170: Porter Smith (Bondurant-Farrar) over Dillan Hunter (Clarinda) (Fall 0:45)
182: John Powers (Bondurant-Farrar) over Brayden Nothwehr (Clarinda) (Fall 1:09)
195: Jase Wilmes (Clarinda) over Evan Reha (Bondurant-Farrar) (Fall 2:36)
220: Crew Howard (Clarinda) over Quinten Fulton (Bondurant-Farrar) (Fall 0:47)
285: Logan Green (Clarinda) over Isaiah Larson (Bondurant-Farrar) (Fall 1:51)
106: Cody Hay (Bondurant-Farrar) over Kaden Whipp (Clarinda) (Fall 4:51)
113: Connor Fiser (Bondurant-Farrar) over Unknown (For.)
120: Dalton Rowe (Bondurant-Farrar) over Ayden Sunderman (Clarinda) (Fall 0:47)
126: Rylie Anderson (Bondurant-Farrar) over Unknown (For.)
132: Chase Fiser (Bondurant-Farrar) over Michael Mayer (Clarinda) (MD 12-3)
138: Kale Downey (Clarinda) over Trevor Oberbroeckling (Bondurant-Farrar) (Dec 7-5)
145: Karson Downey (Clarinda) over Cain Cramblit (Bondurant-Farrar) (Fall 1:09)