(Glenwood) -- It was another dominant Saturday for the Creston/O-M wrestling squad, as the Panthers cruised to the team title at the Class 2A sectional tournament Saturday afternoon on KMA 960.
The Panthers tallied 264.5 points, won seven championships and advanced 10 to districts.
"Ten is a good number," Coach Cody Downing said. "We were really close to having more than 10, but we will take what we've got."
Lincoln Keeler (113), Brandon Briley (126), Triston Barncastle (132), Keaton Street (145), Kaden Bolton (152), Briley Hayes (160) and Jackson Kinsella claimed titles for Creston. Austin Evans (120), Garon Wurster (138) and Chris Wilson (285) advanced with runner-up finishes.
"We did really good," Keeler said about his team's effort. "I know there are some outcomes that guys didn't like, but overall we did good, winning the sectional as a team."
Keeler's championship came courtesy of a pin over Brandon Erp (Red Oak).
"I just wrestled me and was strong it physical," Keeler said. "That's what got me there, and I came out on top."
Hayes' championship also came with a pin -- over Glenwood's Zander Hayes. Briley trailed the match 2-0 when he ultimately put Zander on his back and maneuvered the fall.
"He took me down at the beginning," Briley Hayes said. "But I didn't let that bother me. I took down and got the cradle locked up. "I really couldn't get my offense going, but you just have to work around it and find a way to win."
Glenwood finished second as a team with four championships and three runner-ups.
Vinny Mayberry (106), Matthew Beem (120), Tyler Boldra (160) and Mitch Mayberry (182) were champions. Tate Mayberry (152), Zander Hayes (160) and CJ Carter (195) also qualified for districts.
"I had a pretty good day," Beem said. "I scored more than the other guys."
Beem -- a freshman -- won his bracket with a victory over Evans in the finals.
"I wasn't really thinking too much," he said. "Just going out there to wrestle and do what I do."
Mitch Mayberry's title came over Clarinda's Cole Ridnour, who recently moved down from 195.
"I was looking forward to my finals match," Mayberry said. "I tried to wrestle my match and see where I was at. I found out where I was. I had a couple of matches with him when I was younger, so I figured he hadn't changed much, besides his size. I knew I was going to have to fake my shots. When I saw an opportunity, I went for it."
Despite the loss, Ridnour still advanced to districts. Teammates Kaden Whipp (106), Michael Mayer (132), Kale Downey (138), Karson Downey (145), Crew Howard (220) and Logan Green (285) will join him in Creston next week.
Downey punched his ticket with a 12-5 win over Wurster, a rematch from their thrilling final at John J. a few weeks ago. Like two weeks ago, Downey relied heavily on his offense.
"I know what I like to do and what I'm comfortable with," he said.
Howard's 42nd win of the season came in the finals, where he pinned Southwest Iowa's Sam Daly in 26 seconds.
"It was a good day," Howard said. "It's what I had to do to move on. I was getting to my single legs. It was the same stuff. I'm just trying to make it more precise every week."
Green was also a champion for the Cardinals.
Southwest Iowa finished fourth as a team. Daly was their lone district qualifier.
Red Oak's Erp (113) and Chase Sandholm (126) paced the Tigers with runner-up finishes and qualified for districts.
Shenandoah rounded out the sectional field. The Mustangs had one district qualifier, Logan Dickerson, who finished second at 170 pounds.
The champions and runner-ups from Saturday's sectional will now prepare for next Saturday's district tournament in Creston.
Complete interviews with Keeler, Beem, Downey, Hayes, Mayberry, Howard and Coach Downing can be viewed below, as well as a photo gallery from JC Moore Photography.
DISTRICT QUALIFIERS
106: 1. Vinny Mayberry (Glenwood), 2. Kaden Whipp (Clarinda)
113: 1. Lincoln Keeler (Creston/O-M), 2. Brandon Erp (Red Oak)
120: 1. Matthew Beem (Glenwood), 2. Austin Evans (Creston/O-M)
126: 1. Brandon Briley (Creston/O-M), 2. Chase Sandholm (Red Oak)
132: 1. Triston Barncastle (Creston/O-M), 2. Michael Mayer (Clarinda)
138: 1. Kale Downey (Clarinda), 2. Garon Wurster (Creston/O-M)
145: 1. Keaton Street (Creston/O-M), 2. Karson Downey (Clarinda)
152: 1. Kaden Bolton (Creston/O-M), 2. Tate Mayberry (Glenwood)
160: 1. Briley Hayes (Creston/O-M), 2. Zander Hayes (Glenwood)
170: 1. Tyler Boldra (Glenwood), 2. Logan Dickerson (Shenandoah)
182: 1. Mitch Mayberry (Glenwood), 2. Cole Ridnour (Clarinda)
195: 1. Jackson Kinsella (Creston/O-M), 2. CJ Carter (Glenwood)
220: 1. Crew Howard (Clarinda), 2. Sam Daly (Southwest Iowa)
285: 1. Logan Green (Clarinda), 2. Chris Wilson (Creston/O-M)
TEAM SCORES
1. Creston/O-M (264.5)
2. Glenwood (229.5)
3. Clarinda (196)
4. Southwest Iowa (127)
5. Red Oak (95.5)
6. Shenandoah (51)