(Creston) -- After collecting their 13th John J. Harris Tournament team title in program history, Creston/O-M now has their sights set on a 14th Hawkeye Ten Conference crown.
It was a tale of two days for the Panthers in Corning last weekend, as they used a strong Friday night to take the lead in the team standings and held off a feverish charge from Winterset on Saturday, ultimately winning by four points.
"The depth definitely carried us," Coach Cody Downing said. "Saturday was an uglier day for us. Our lightweights really finished strong Friday. I was worried about Saturday because I wasn't able to be at Friday practice. But we were able to win that. It's an important tournament to our program and community. We were definitely glad to come back with a trophy."
The Panthers' championship formula was a mix of experience and talented youth, nine medalists, four runner-ups and an individual champion.
"We have a nice freshmen group that has really bought into the pace of the room and a senior class that has really shown them the ropes," Downing said about his team.
Senior Jackson Kinsella is the quiet leader for the Panthers at 195 pounds. Kinsella -- a Nebraska-Kearney commit -- is currently 35-1 on the season, ranked No. 2 in Class 2A and the KMA 152-285 No. 3 ranked wrestler. He was a runner-up last year and has made strides since his heartbreaking state championship loss, which he hopes will lead to redemption.
"His practice has been better," Downing said. "Sometimes, I have to get after him to pick up the pace in the room. When he's wrestling his best, he's moving his feet and hands a lot. We saw a lot of that this weekend. Hopefully, we can get him where he wants to go."
Justin Parsons (106), Lincoln Keeler (113), Austin Evans (120), Brandon Briley (126), Triston Barncastle (132), Garon Wurster (138), Keaton Street (145), Kaden Bolton (152), Briley Hayes (160), Kaden Street (170), Andy Weis (182), Max Chapman (220) and Chris Wilson (285) have also been staples in the lineup for the Panthers. And they all have at least a .500 record.
"They are buying into what we are doing in the room," Downing said. "The 14 guys we throw out every week are going to fight every match."
The Panthers are hopeful that the 14 wrestlers they throw out in Red Oak will lead them to another Hawkeye Ten title, which would be their second in a row and sixth in the last decade.
Last year's title for the Panthers was a bit of a surprise. However, they enter this year's conference tourney as the presumptive favorite with Glenwood, Harlan, Clarinda and Atlantic as the formidable challengers.
"We are going to train hard this week," Downing said. "This tournament means a lot to our team and school. You can say we are the favorites, that's fine, but I still say it's not a sure thing. We got to show up and go to work. I think we can be OK, but it's going to be a fun tournament."
Trevor Maeder and Steve Baier will have the finals of the Hawkeye Ten Conference Tournament Saturday afternoon on KMA 960. The complete interview with Coach Downing can be heard below.