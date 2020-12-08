(Atlantic) -- Creston/O-M put the other Hawkeye Ten wrestling programs on notice Tuesday night with a pair of convincing dual wins over Atlantic-CAM and Red Oak on KMA-FM 99.1.
"Definitely pleased," Coach Cody Downing said. "We are kind of a work in progress in a few weights with some young guys. We have some kids beat up, to be able to knock off two teams like that was huge for us."
The Panthers' successes came after they suffered a few injuries at last week's Dallas Center Grimes' Tournament.
"When you have that many young guys in the lineup," Downing said, "The challenge is to make adjustments in the room and not getting too low on the losses."
Creston opened action with a dominant 75-3 victory over Red Oak, where they tallied 12 of their 13 victories by either fall or forfeit.
The Panthers then kept their good times rolling in their second dual of the night with a convincing 45-21 win over Atlantic-CAM in a dual that could go a long ways in determining how the Hawkeye Ten dual standings shake out. Creston won the first five matches of the dual to open with a 23-0 lead. Two key victories for the Panthers came in tight fashion with Justin Parsons and Christian Ahrens posting one and two-point wins at 106 and 113, respectively.
"We knew coming that we would have to win some of those swing matches to have a chance," Downing said. "Atlantic always comes to wrestle. These are always fun duals. That really was the difference in the dual."
Senior Jackson Kinsella -- a state runner-up last year at 182 -- was dominant Tuesday night, tallying a pin and tech-fall. Kinsella's tech fall came over Atlantic's Devin McKay after he bumped up to 220.
"I fill up 195 fine," he said. "Coach Downing told me to be ready for 220. You just have to do what you can and wrestle hard."
Atlantic finished Tuesday night's action at 1-1 with a 66-16 victory over Red Oak while Red Oak was 0-2 on the evening. Atlantic and Creston/O-M will now turn their attention to Saturday's Riverside Invitational while Red Oak will be at the Central Decatur Tournament on Friday.
Complete interviews with Kinsella, Coach Downing, as well as full results can be found below.
Creston/O-M 75 Red Oak 3
C-OM Winners: Kaden Street, Jackson Kinsella, Max Chapman, Chris Wilson, Justin Parson, Christian Ahrens, Austin Evans, Trey Chestnut, Brandon Briley, Triston Barncastle, Kaden Bolton, Brennan Hayes, Ty Morrison
RO Winners: Dawson Bond
Creston/O-M 45 Atlantic-CAM 21
C-OM Winners: Austin Seaton, Jackson Kinsella, Chris Wilson, Justin Parsons, Christian Ahrens, Triston Barncastle, Keaton Street, Kaden Bolton, Briley Hayes, Kaden Street
ATL Winners: Ethan Follman, Joe Weaver, Easton O'Brien, Kadin Stutzman
Atlantic-CAM 66 Red Oak 16
ATL Winners: Devin McKay, Tristan Dorscher, Clevi Johnson, Joe Weaver, Easton O'Brien, Jaxson Bell, Tanner O'Brien, Jarrett Armstrong, Kadin Stutzman, Payton Fewson, Brenden Casey
RO Winners: Brandon Erp, Chase Sandholm, Dawson Bond