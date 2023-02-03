(Creston) -- As the regular season gradually comes to a close, Creston basketball is seeking a strong finish in order to parlay that into postseason success.
The Panthers (8-6, 7-4) have been both victors and victims in numerous close contests this season, as six of the team’s 14 games thus far were decided by eight points or less.
Close-game experience is vital to a team’s success late in the season, though.
“I would like to say the close games will help us,” Creston head coach Bryce Schafer. “We’ve got a large group of seniors and juniors who went through the same situation last year as well. We lost six or seven games by four points or less last year, so along with these tight games and winning more of them this year, those things will benefit us down the road. I’d like to say our veteran group will be prepared.”
One of those veterans is junior guard Cael Turner, who leads the Panthers in both points (13.3), assists (4.4) per game and ranks second in the Hawkeye Ten Conference in average steals with just under three per game.
“[Turner is] a high-energy guy,” Schafer said. “He does a really good job in transition. That’s kind of his bread and butter, getting out [and running]. Defensively, he gets a lot of steals. The style of defense that we’re playing right now benefits his game. He’s able to pick a lot off, get a lot of transition looks and in transition is where he’s getting a plethora of his assists as well. He does a really nice job just kind of being the general of the offense and understanding where we need to go.”
Although Turner tops Creston’s stat sheet, other contributors like Patrick Varner, Logan Anson and Kyle Strider round out an ever-important balanced scoring attack.
“When we’re playing our best ball, we’ve usually got three, sometimes four double-digit scorers because the ball is moving so well,” Schafer said. “And really, it’s all predicated off our defense. When we’re turning people over and we’re running in transition, that’s when we are really at our best.”
Even with just two weeks left until the postseason gets underway, the Panthers still have six games remaining on their regular season schedule and will look to finish on a high note with the potential to boost their district tournament seed.
“Luckily for us, three of the next four games are here at home and all three of our conference opponents are at home,” Schafer said. “When you talk about the playoffs, the first thing you gotta think is we gotta get these next four wins. If we can rattle off four wins, Harlan will be the last game that is used in the seeding process to get us the best possible spot that we can in our substate group.”
Once the schedule is in the books, it’s all-systems-go for the postseason, where the Panthers will seek their first tournament win since 2019.
“It’s just one game at a time,” Schafer said. “We haven’t had a playoff win since my first year here… so just getting an opportunity to pick up that first playoff win and use some of that momentum to take us into the next. There are a lot of tough 3A opponents in our area and in the state as a whole, so no game is guaranteed. [We just] need to be able to grind one out and understand that that’s an opportunity for us to thrive.”
Creston hits the hardwood again Friday for a home date against Red Oak.
Click below to hear the full interview with Schafer from Friday’s KMA Sports Feature.