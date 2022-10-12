(Creston) -- The Creston Panthers (6-1) are gearing up for a battle with Class 3A No. 1 Harlan (6-1) Friday.
After suffering a 38-7 loss to Class 3A No. 4 ADM in week six, the Panthers bounced back with a 69-0 blowout victory over Saydel last week.
“We really focused on fundamentals,” Creston head coach Brian Morrison said. “Last week against ADM, we did some things not so good as far as what we teach kids, as far as technique and as far as their roles and responsibilities.”
Creston’s defensive unit shutdown Saydel throughout the contest, holding the Eagles to just 214 total yards of offense.
“I was really pleased with how our defense played,” Morrison said. “Not so much the shutout, but as far as individual players doing the right things, gap assignment in the box, reacting to the keys in the secondary and having good footwork.”
Offensively, the Panthers took advantage of prime field positions on several possessions to rack up the points and put the game out of reach early.
“We didn’t put up a lot of stats based on the fact that we had really good field position for the majority of the game,” Morrison said. “I’m pleased with our improvement.”
Creston’s 300 rushing yards against Saydel is nothing new. The ground attack has amassed 1,760 yards over seven games, 1,177 of which have been tallied by junior halfback Brennan Hayes.
The Panthers plan to continue emphasizing the rushing game when they take on Harlan Friday.
“Obviously we have to run the football,” Morrison said. “That’s what wins football games, I don’t care what level you’re at, whether it’s the NFL or high school. We have to establish the run and that means we have to be good up front. I think we’ve improved week in and week out up front, so it starts with those guys, and then obviously Hayes is a pretty special player.”
Harlan’s star-studded offense has posed major issues for every defense its faced this year. Quarterback Teagon Kasperbauer has completed 62% of his pass attempts, throwing for 1,547 yards and 24 touchdowns to just two interceptions.
The weapons are abundant for Kasperbauer, as well. Receivers Aidan Hall and Cade Sears have combined for over 1,000 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns on the season.
“[Harlan’s] speed at receiver, they’ve got a tough fullback and their line really gets after it,” Morrison said. “For how much they throw the football, the coaches do a really good job of getting the receivers in space. The quarterback is spot on, too. He’s an accurate thrower… it’s pretty impressive.”
The defending state champion Cyclones took down ADM 42-7 a week ago and appear to be the biggest threat to win yet another state title as the postseason progresses.
However, Creston would like to spoil that party with a win Friday, which would force a three-way tie atop the Class 3A District 6.
“Obviously, in a football game, you’re not gonna play perfect, but at least line up, play fast and do your job,” Morrison said. “I think we’ve done that for the most part throughout the course of the season, but this is a stepping stone. I always tell the kids that I’m not worried about the scoreboard… it’s always the next play.”
Creston hosts Harlan Friday at 7 P.M.
Hear the full interview with Morrison below and be sure to check out all of KMA Sports' football coverage Friday night from 6:20 P.M. to midnight.