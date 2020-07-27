(Creston) -- Following a wild and emotional regional final victory, Creston softball now has their sights set on a showdown with the top seed in the Class 3A State Tournament.
"It's exciting, the kids are excited," Coach Mike McCabe said. "We always wanted to have a chance to get to Fort Dodge. This group just continues to get better. As a coach, it's always exciting when things work out that way."
The Panthers' most recent trip to Fort Dodge came in thrilling fashion -- a 6-3 victory over Atlantic in a regional final. Creston's victory handed the Trojans' their first loss of the year to a Hawkeye Ten opponent after sweeping Creston in a doubleheader on July 2nd.
"Our kids hung in there," McCabe said. "We were fortunate to come away with the win."
The Panthers' double-dip with Atlantic was the beginning of a rigorous end to the regular season along with contests against Harlan, Lewis Central and Knoxville.
"All three of those games were huge for us heading into the postseason," McCabe said.
Offensively, senior Sara Keeler has led the way by hitting .613 with 18 RBI. Gracie Hagle, Morgan Driskell, Neveah Randall, Halle Evans, Peyton Rice and Emma Hanson have also been key for the Panthers offense.
In the circle, the Panthers are extremely young, but talented. The two-headed monster of freshmen Keely Coen and Haylee Gillam have led the way. Coen is 7-2 with a 3.11 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 69 innings. Gillam is currently 5-3 on the year with a 4.07 ERA and 19 strikeouts.
The Panthers 2020 trip to Fort Dodge is their sixth trip to state, but first since 2016. While Coach McCabe is no stranger to everything that comes with qualifying for state, it's new to the rest of his team. Although, even a grizzled veteran like McCabe knows this state tournament could be different than others.
"It is different, even in preparation," McCabe said. "But it doesn't take away the accomplishment. Our kids are looking forward to the opportunity of going. We've got a young group. Our kids are really focused, playing together and confidently."
The Panthers drew the No. 8 seed in the Class 3A State Tournament and will face top-ranked Albia Monday night. The Blue Demons enter the contest at 19-1 and are led by all-state pitcher Jena Lawrence, who posted a 1.00 ERA with 162 strikeouts in 112 1/3 innings of action. Facing Lawrence poses a daunting task for the Panthers, but it's not like they didn't have the same challenge against North Polk or Atlantic.
"We're going to have to find ways to score runs," McCabe said. "Jena Lawrence is one of the top pitchers in 3A, if not the entire state. It's going to be a challenge. They're a quality team. We'll have to be at our absolute best. I know we're going in there against the No. 1 team, but we're not going to be intimidated. We're going to give it our best shot and see what happens."
Trevor Maeder will have the call of the Creston/Albia Class 3A State Quarterfinal Monday night on KMA-FM 99.1. The complete interview with Coach McCabe can be heard below.