(Creston) -- The Creston Panthers return plenty of bats and a more seasoned pitching staff. Now they're just hoping to enjoy the summer while pursuing a Hawkeye Ten Conference title.
"Certainly a lot of excitement on the kids part," Coach Mike McCabe said. "Some anxiousness, too, but that goes with it. Overall, just pretty excited."
The Panthers started practices on Monday and will play their first game on June 15th against Red Oak. While the circumstances surrounding the season are unusual, Coach McCabe thinks teams could benefit from finally having the luxury every sport outside of baseball/softball has had -- no interference from other sports.
"We normally have two weeks of a practice before our first game," McCabe said. "But we usually have a lot of conflicts with spring sports. We don't have that now. It's just going to be softball. We got to hit the ground running, but we still have two weeks to prepare."
The Panthers went 18-15 last season and finished 13-7 in an extremely competitive Hawkeye Ten Conference.
"Experience-wise, are still kind of young," McCabe said. "But we have a lot coming back. I anticipate us to be a pretty good offensive team."
The Panthers have plenty of power offensively.
Sophomore Peyton Rice hit .450 with a .504 on-base percentage and 18 RBIs. Sara Keeler hit .449 last season with 23 RBIs while sophomore-to-be Gracie Hagle led the team in home runs (5) and RBI's (32) during her freshman season. Neveah Randall, Emma Hanson, Morgan Driskelll, Samantha Dunphy and Halle Evans also return for the Panthers.
The Panthers return all of their pitching production from last season, which came from the eighth grade and freshman classes. Keely Coen made 15 starts as an eighth-grader, posting a 7-6 record with a 4.61 ERA and 33 strikeouts while classmate Haylee Gillam was 6-4 in 10 starts. Hagle and Macy Adamson had strong showings during their freshman season.
McCabe knows his quartet of youthful pitchers are talented and is hopeful they can make even bigger strides this season.
"I think they didn't know any better," he said. "They just went out and did their best. Our older kids were excellent behind them defensively as well as just supporting them. They've worked really hard this winter and have been really good during this pandemic. We're going to have to show growth on the mound. They're still young, but hopefully, the experience they got last year is going to help them out."
The Hawkeye Ten figures to be a treat this year with defending champion Harlan returning nearly everything. Atlantic, Denison-Schleswig and Glenwood also return some key pieces while the likes of Clarinda, Red Oak, Lewis Central and Shenandoah could have a say, too. Coach McCabe is hopeful his team can be in the mix for the mythical conference crown, as well as a trip to Fort Dodge at the end of the year.
"We say the same thing every year," he said. "Our ultimate goal is to win a conference championship and qualify for state. Then we just talk about enjoying the summer and being the best team we can be. Those are two things we have in our booklet. We try to enjoy it, but we also want to compete."
The complete interview with Coach McCabe can be heard below.