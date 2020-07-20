(Creston) -- The only thing standing between Creston softball and a third trip to state in six years is a familiar Hawkeye Ten foe.
"We wanted to have an opportunity to be playing in this game," Coach Mike McCabe said. "Lo and behold, it's against a conference opponent."
The Panthers earned the opportunity for a return to trip to Fort Dodge thanks to a 4-3 upset over their region's top seed -- 3A No. 9 North Polk.
"That game was exactly what postseason softball is about," McCabe said. "Our kids executed, did things we needed to do. We knew they would fight back. Big win for us."
The big win for Creston was their 12th of the season. The Panthers enter Monday's regional final at 12-5 after starting the season 3-2.
The Panthers have only three seniors in their daily lineup. Their youth gave them promise at the start of the season. They have obviously delivered, and continued to improve. However, McCabe feels the area they've improved the most is in the mental toughness category.
"We've just gotten a lot better about handling things," McCabe said. "Sticking together, fighting through stuff. I think that comes with our young kids getting more experience and maturing, as well as our older kids sticking with them. That's the number one thing."
The Panthers' pitching efforts have been led by the freshmen duo of Keely Coen and Haley Gillam. Coen is 6-2 on the season with a 3.46 ERA and 26 strikeouts while Gillam is 5-3 with a 4.07 ERA and 19 strikeouts.
"Both those kids have done a good job," McCabe said. "Here they are, freshman year, throwing in a regional final game. Last year they kind of got thrown into a situation as eighth-graders before they were ready, but they handled it fantastic. They've continued to get better. We've gotten more consistent. Those two kids have continued to grow."
While the pitching has relied on the youth movement, the bats have been sparked by one of the team's only seniors, Sara Keeler.
Keeler -- a DMACC commit -- is currently hitting .621, has driven in 17 runs and smashed two homers.
"She's a tough out," McCabe said of Keeler. "I have all the confidence in the world in her. She just has a really good approach. She knows what she's trying to do at the plate most of the time. She's just been a huge force for us at the top of the order."
Neveah Randall leads the Panthers in RBIs with 21 while Gracie Hagle, Halle Evans, Payton Rice, Morgan Driskell and Emma Hanson have also come through for Coach McCabe's offense.
"We're pretty solid up and down the lineup," he said. "Our bottom-third aren't easy outs and I think Atlantic is pretty similar."
Speaking of Atlantic, the Panthers will have to get past them if they wish to return to Fort Dodge. The Trojans enter Monday night's contest at 17-1 and finished undefeated in conference action. However, two of their closest games this season came at the expense of Creston with the Trojans notching victories by scores of 5-2 and 9-8 on July 2nd.
"Those first two games were good games, we just left too many on base." McCabe said.
The Trojans are led by pitcher Olivia Engler, but their bats have been salty, too. They currently hit .414, which is fifth-best among all classes.
Coach McCabe knows his team is going to have to find a way to stifle the Atlantic bats if they want to get to state for the first time since 2016.
"We've got to avoid the big inning," McCabe said. "They are able to absolutely smother you with pressure. We're not going to be able to give them extra outs on defense and we are going to have to come up with those timely hits."
The complete interview with Coach McCabe can be found below.