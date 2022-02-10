(Creston) -- Creston’s star defensive end Derek Paup is all set to take his talents to the next level with Dordt University.
The 6-foot-2, 220-pound All-State and All-District choice had his recruiting process pick up following his junior season.
“Coaches were reaching out from the FCS level all the way to Division III and NAIA,” Paup said. “All different schools across the Midwest.”
As for Dordt, Paup says he first heard from their coaches in February of last year, and he quickly found the Defenders coaching staff made him a priority.
“I really had six or seven different coaches (from Dordt) contacting me and reaching out,” he said. “They were giving me different information about the school. I was able to meet every single one of their coaches through the recruiting process, even before I got on campus.”
Once Paup, who was a third-team All-State pick in Class 3A by the IPSWA, stepped on the Sioux Center campus, he realized he may have found a home.
“Dordt is a small, private Christian school, and my parents have raised me in a Christian home,” Paup said. “My parents didn’t really care where I went, but they had some interest there because of that. But really, the coaches’ personal intent of sending me messages every week (stood out).
“When I was on campus, their genuineness in conversation was amazing. Dordt is planning on building some new buildings and making some renovations in the next couple years. There’s a lot going on at Dordt for sure.”
Paup finished out his sterling career at Creston with 29.0 tackles, 7.0 tackles for loss, 4.0 sacks and two fumble recoveries this past fall. He hopes he can continue to hone those skills at the next level with Dordt.
“I think I’m mostly seen as playing the outside defensive end position and being able to speed rush on the outside,” he said. “Use my quickness against some of the bigger linemen. I really think that’s how I’m perceived as a recruit, and that’s what I hope to continue to do at Dordt.”
