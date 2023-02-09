(Creston) -- Creston senior star Doryn Paup is the latest KMAlander to pledge to play basketball at Simpson.
Paup, who recently reached 1,000 career points, talked with KMA on Thursday’s Upon Further Review about her decision to attend the Indianola school.
“(Assistant coach Claire Johnson) reached out to me over Twitter, and she has been really persistent with me,” Paup said. “Texting and calling, and she’s been super energetic with me. I really like that a lot.”
Paup says she followed that up with a campus tour in November.
“I really liked the environment,” she added. “I really liked (head coach Brian Niemuth) and the experience of meeting the girls. Last week, I went on another campus tour and to their FCA (event). They’re all really friendly, and it’s a welcoming environment.”
Paup had a breakout junior season and has followed it up with an even better senior year. The Creston standout is currently averaging 21.5 points and 11.6 rebounds per game for the Panthers.
“They were pretty excited for my athletic abilities,” Paup said. “They think I can move around the court pretty well and finishing was a big thing. (They like how) I move my feet on defense, and I think they’re excited to get me out in transition and run the floor.”
Paup considered several other schools before eventually deciding on Simpson.
“It feels really good to finally make the decision,” she said. “It’s a little pressure off my chest. I’ve worked really hard the last several years. I started in travel ball with a couple great coaches that pushed me to who I am today and helped me understand the game of basketball. I’ve had some really good leadership over the years with Kelsey Fields and Sam Dunphy. It’s a big reason I had success as a post player, and it’s great to continue to work and continue at the next level.”
Paup joins a Simpson roster that has long touted KMAland talent, including current players Maddax DeVault (Nodaway Valley), Haley Rasmussen (Atlantic), Macy Emgarten (Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton), Claire Schmitz (Harlan) and Anna Parrott (Martensdale-St. Marys). Former Creston and Simpson star Jenna Taylor is also an assistant on the coaching staff.
“I played against Maddax DeVault and Claire Schmitz,” Paup said. “They were both very great athletes, and I’m excited to play with them. It’s always fun to hear those familiar names, and it’ll be fun to finally get to play with them and not against them.”
Listen to much more with Paup on her decision in the audio file below.